Chrome’s New “AI Mode” Search Box Starts Appearing on Android and iOS
After desktop, Google is testing its context-aware search box with AI Mode on mobile too.
Google seems to be expanding its new AI Mode search box to more platforms. After it appeared in Chrome Canary on desktop, the same design is now visible in Chrome Beta for iOS and Canary for Android.
The layout looks familiar. The standard search bar is replaced with a taller “Ask Google” box, which includes an AI Mode button and a “+” icon within it. It resembles the one seen earlier on the desktop, which allows users to add files, images, or tabs for context before asking a question.
On iOS, the “+” button already shows options such as Attach Tabs, Camera, Gallery, and File. These match what users see on desktop Chrome, allowing file or image selection before a query. But the AI Mode button itself is not working yet, which shows the feature is still under testing.
On Android, the setup looks simpler for now. The “+” button appears inside the search box, but the menu does not yet expand with extra options. This shows Google’s plan to bring the same design to both mobile platforms.
AI Mode on desktop Chrome already shows Google’s intent to turn its search box into more than a space for typing URLs or queries. It is where users can soon add content, create prompts, or ask questions with context, and now, that idea is extending to mobile, too.
If this is made available, Chrome’s address bar and New Tab Page across devices could share the same unified AI Mode experience, powered by Google Gemini.
That is not all. Google is also testing Nano Banana and Deep Search under the search box and inside the address bar on desktop Chrome. Nano Banana helps create images, and Deep Search assists with research on topics. Can’t wait to see these features reach Chrome on mobile for both Android and iOS.
