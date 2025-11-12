Chrome’s New “AI Mode” Search Box Starts Appearing on Android and iOS

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Google seems to be expanding its new AI Mode search box to more platforms. After it appeared in Chrome Canary on desktop, the same design is now visible in Chrome Beta for iOS and Canary for Android.

The layout looks familiar. The standard search bar is replaced with a taller “Ask Google” box, which includes an AI Mode button and a “+” icon within it. It resembles the one seen earlier on the desktop, which allows users to add files, images, or tabs for context before asking a question.

Chrome’s address bar shows a new + button that lists recent tabs and options like Add Image, Add File, Deep Search, and Create Images. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

On iOS, the “+” button already shows options such as Attach Tabs, Camera, Gallery, and File. These match what users see on desktop Chrome, allowing file or image selection before a query. But the AI Mode button itself is not working yet, which shows the feature is still under testing.

Chrome iOS Beta shows the new AI Mode search box with a + button that opens options like Attach Tabs, Camera, Gallery, and File. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

On Android, the setup looks simpler for now. The “+” button appears inside the search box, but the menu does not yet expand with extra options. This shows Google’s plan to bring the same design to both mobile platforms.

Chrome Canary on Android shows the taller search box with a + button, matching the desktop layout. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

AI Mode on desktop Chrome already shows Google’s intent to turn its search box into more than a space for typing URLs or queries. It is where users can soon add content, create prompts, or ask questions with context, and now, that idea is extending to mobile, too.

If this is made available, Chrome’s address bar and New Tab Page across devices could share the same unified AI Mode experience, powered by Google Gemini.

That is not all. Google is also testing Nano Banana and Deep Search under the search box and inside the address bar on desktop Chrome. Nano Banana helps create images, and Deep Search assists with research on topics. Can’t wait to see these features reach Chrome on mobile for both Android and iOS.