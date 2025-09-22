COD Black Ops 7: How Many Core and Skirmish Maps Are in Beta

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Treyarch and Raven Software have already pulled back the curtain on the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, confirming a major multiplayer reveal for the latest installment in the franchise. With the game just months away, the studios are teasing fans with new components within the game.

The multiplayer breakdown from the developers behind the latest Call of Duty installment highlights what players can expect from the game’s beta and its full release.

We’re talking about an impressive lineup of 18 maps. The full release includes 12 maps designed for Core 6v6 and an additional four Strike maps that will support the larger 20v20 Skirmish modes. Here’s a quick recap from the latest announcement.

Black Ops 7 Core 6v6 Maps in Beta with Sizes

1. Blackheart (Small): Get ready to fight on a drilling platform out in the middle of the ocean. You’ll need to use the central drill and the surrounding barges, pumps, and nautical vehicles for cover if you want to make it out alive.

Image: Activision

2. Cortex (Small): This map is a high-tech lab tucked away on a cliffside. Watch out for the narrow skybridge and use the underpass to your advantage to dominate the battlefield.

3. Exposure (Medium): Head to the Australian Outback for some outdoor combat on this solar array map. The area is filled with towers, pumps, and storage crates you can use for cover.

Image: Activision

4. The Forge (Medium): This R&D facility is a harbor-based map with two main wings connected by covered walkways. Use the rotating walls and the central turret to get the upper hand on your enemies.

5. Toshin (Medium): This urban map is set in a vibrant, neon-lit shopping district. Take advantage of the many vantage points along the streets, parks, and markets to get the jump on your opponents.

6. Imprint (Medium): Prepare for long-range firefights in this snowy robotics complex. Just be careful not to fall off the sheer drops! Use the inner lifts to get to higher ground.

Image: Activision

7. Colossus (Medium): You’ll find yourself in a damaged floating resort with a helipad and a bar on this map. The atriums and maintenance rooms provide various options for diverse combat approaches.

8. Den (Medium): This Japanese Guild compound features a central courtyard, a dojo, and a helipad. The roofs allow for some unique close-quarter encounters.

9. Flagship (Small): Get ready to fight underneath a docked aircraft carrier! This map features tight-quarter combat in the hull, on the gantries, and in the surrounding work sites.

10. Homestead (Medium): Head to Alaska and explore a childhood home with various outbuildings and frozen water hazards. This is the perfect map for stealth and surprise attacks.

11. Paranoia (Small): This unique map is half hospital, half psychedelic dreamscape. Watch out for environmental hazards as you try to maintain your sanity.

12. Retrieval (Large): This massive frozen tundra is home to a crash site. Use the ice caverns, underpasses, and ambush points to your advantage as you go from long-range shots to close-quarter battles.

Image: Activision

13. Scar (Medium): This rustic mountain village has quad-tanks and military gear scattered all over the map. You can engage enemies from the motel balconies, the Post Office, and other village points.

14. Express (Medium): The fan-favorite map from Black Ops 2 is back! Get ready for high-speed train station combat, where you can fight on the tracks, in the terminals, and in the control rooms.

15. Hijacked (Small): This map is perfect for those who want to get up close and personal on a superyacht. You can either fight on the central deck or in the close quarters of the engine room.

16. Raid (Medium): Another fan-favorite from Black Ops 2 is returning. This Japanese beachside mansion features an open courtyard, a luxurious interior, and a pool, giving you plenty of tactical options to choose from.

Black Ops 7 Skirmish 20v20 Maps in Beta with Sizes

1. Mission: Edge (Large): Get ready to drop into the urban downtown area of Avalon. You’ll find yourself navigating through hotels, cafes, underpasses, parks, and rooftops. Commandeer helicopters and other vehicles to gain a strategic advantage over the enemy.

Image: Activision

2. Mission: Tide (Large): This map is a massive coastal military compound. You’ll need to fight your way through outer fortifications, towers, and an inner armory. Use the ascenders and staircases to take control of key vertical sightlines and outmaneuver your opponents.

Image: Activision

Well, that’s all we have for you in this small guide. Hope it answers all your questions regarding Black Ops 7 confirmed maps.