Consumer Reports' open letter to Microsoft CEO demands extension of Windows 10 support deadline

The US-based nonprofit organization warns millions of PCs could be stranded without updates

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 10 December Patch Tuesday

If you’re frustrated by the fact that Microsoft is killing off Windows 10, let me tell you that there are many who feel the same. One of the names in that list is an American nonprofit organization, Consumer Reports, which has now stepped in, saying the October 14, 2025, deadline will leave millions of users with no protection against new threats.

In a letter sent to CEO Satya Nadella, the group argued that nearly half of all PC users worldwide still depend on Windows 10. Of those, up to 400 million devices cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 due to hardware restrictions. Consumer Reports says this hard stop is unfair and puts consumers at risk.

The letter also blasts Microsoft’s paid extension model, which charges $30 for only one year of extra protection. Consumer Reports called this “hypocritical,” pointing out that the company constantly advises users to stay updated while simultaneously charging for basic security as an additional cost.

While Microsoft offers an Extended Security Updates program, the group argues that this is not enough. Without a broader extension, many consumers will either pay more or use unsupported devices.

For now, Microsoft hasn’t addressed the demands sought by Consumer Reports. We’ll update this piece if we hear anything from the company.

More about the topics: microsoft, windows 10

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages