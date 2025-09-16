Consumer Reports' open letter to Microsoft CEO demands extension of Windows 10 support deadline

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’re frustrated by the fact that Microsoft is killing off Windows 10, let me tell you that there are many who feel the same. One of the names in that list is an American nonprofit organization, Consumer Reports, which has now stepped in, saying the October 14, 2025, deadline will leave millions of users with no protection against new threats.

In a letter sent to CEO Satya Nadella, the group argued that nearly half of all PC users worldwide still depend on Windows 10. Of those, up to 400 million devices cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 due to hardware restrictions. Consumer Reports says this hard stop is unfair and puts consumers at risk.

The letter also blasts Microsoft’s paid extension model, which charges $30 for only one year of extra protection. Consumer Reports called this “hypocritical,” pointing out that the company constantly advises users to stay updated while simultaneously charging for basic security as an additional cost.

While Microsoft offers an Extended Security Updates program, the group argues that this is not enough. Without a broader extension, many consumers will either pay more or use unsupported devices.

For now, Microsoft hasn’t addressed the demands sought by Consumer Reports. We’ll update this piece if we hear anything from the company.