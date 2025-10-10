Copilot App on Windows Gets Google Apps Integration, Document Creation & Export Feature

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has started rolling out a major Copilot app update for Windows Insiders that makes the AI assistant much more connected to thurd-party apps. The update adds support for third-party connectors and introduces a new document creation and export feature.

With version 1.25095.161.0 and higher, Copilot app on Windows can now link directly to OneDrive, Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts.

Image: Microsoft

Once connected, you can search across all these accounts using natural language. For example, you can ask “Find my school notes from last week” or “What’s the email address for Sarah?” and Copilot will do its magic.

Do note that the new Connectors feature is opt-in. Insiders can enable it by heading to the Copilot app’s Settings > Connectors section and toggling on the desired accounts. Not to mention, it’s an important update that helps positioning Copilot a central hub for both Microsoft and Google ecosystems.

Next Copilot app’s feature in question is Document Creation and Export. It lets Insiders turn prompts or responses into editable files. You can now ask Copilot to create Word documents, Excel sheets, PowerPoint slides, or PDFs directly from within the app. Longer responses also feature an “Export” button for quick saving.

Image: Microsoft

The update is currently rolling out via the Microsoft Store across all Windows Insider channels and will reach all users gradually.