Copilot fails badly in a new Windows ad, and users are understandably fuming

It’s been just a few days since Windows chief mentioned “Windows is evolving into an Agentic OS” in a post on X. The post received a massive backlash, which even led the Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, to disable replies on that post.

Well, this time Microsoft is getting criticized for a Copilot ad posted on X (formerly Twitter featuring @uravgconsumer.

Tech made simple. Copilot on Windows 11 helps you resize text like a pro. 🔠 @uravgconsumer pic.twitter.com/4vMXIiBNv7 — Windows (@Windows) November 12, 2025

The ad, featuring a popular YouTuber, shows Copilot guiding a user to change text size. In the video, the user asks, “Hey Copilot, I want to make the text on my screen bigger.” Copilot initially points to the “Display settings,” but doesn’t complete the steps.

When the user requested Copilot again, Copilot showed the scaling option, which was already set to 150%, and explained that it affects text, apps, and UI elements. However, the user then ignores the suggestion and chooses 200% to get the desired result.

Many users pointed out that the ad fails to show the built-in accessibility option for changing text size without adjusting UI scaling. No wonder many users were quick to blast Microsoft for Copilot’s mistake. You can check out some of the reactions here:

There are only two valid possibilities here.



1 – you ask the AI to change the text size and it just does it.

2 – you go to the settings and adjust it yourself.



If AI or any other instructions are needed to change the text size, then the UI is fundamentally broken.



If the AI… — John Ward (@jwflame) November 12, 2025

Nice this is an awesome demonstration on why I should finally switch to Linux 😍 — CanG (@GuelerCan) November 14, 2025

Literally NO ONE uses their computer like this. Why do you do this, Windows? You ignore pretty clear and consistent feed back and make your product objectively worse every patch. I haven't liked a windows 0S since 7 ended, and 10 was only tolerable. 11 and Copilot made me migrate… — Rei Tsukino ☕️Coffee Cat☕️ (@ReiTVT) November 14, 2025

The backlash comes amid growing concerns over Microsoft’s push to make Windows 11 an “agentic OS,” which we mentioned at the start of the article. Windows users have long been the platform for unnecessary bloat, mandatory accounts, and constant updates that disrupt workflows. Many feel Microsoft needs to focus on improving usability rather than showcasing AI features in a way that confuses users.

via: Windows Central