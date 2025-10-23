Copilot Fall Update Brings Mico Avatar, Memory, and Collaboration Tools

Microsoft has just rolled out its Copilot Fall Update, with a vision to make a more “human-centered” AI experience. The release adds 12 new features designed to make Copilot more personal, social, and useful across Windows, Edge, and mobile apps.

At the center of this update is Mico, Copilot’s first visual avatar. Short for Microsoft Copilot, Mico is expressive, customizable, and even reacts to voice conversations through animations and color changes. Its friendly, warm presence is meant to make interactions with AI feel more natural and emotional.

The update also adds Groups, a shared chat experience that lets up to 32 people collaborate in real time. Teams can brainstorm ideas, plan events, or study together while Copilot summarizes threads, splits tasks, and keeps everyone in sync. Microsoft calls this a step toward making AI “social, not isolating.”

Meanwhile, Memory & Personalization turns Copilot into something closer to a second brain. It can now remember important details, like anniversaries or ongoing projects, and bring them up when relevant. You can edit or delete memories anytime, giving full control over what Copilot retains.

There’s also deeper integration with services like OneDrive, Gmail, and Google Calendar, helping you search and organize content across accounts. And with Proactive Actions, Copilot can suggest next steps based on recent activity.

Other highlights include Copilot for Health, which uses trusted sources like Harvard Health for accurate medical guidance, and Learn Live, an education feature that acts as a Socratic tutor for interactive learning.

Lastly, Copilot Mode in Edge evolves the browser into a true AI companion and is now capable of summarizing tabs, comparing information, and even performing actions like bookings or form filling. Microsoft says that the update is rolling out now in the US, with global availability expected in the coming weeks.