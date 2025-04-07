Copilot will be enhanced with a memory capability that will remember prior conversations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is introducing significant updates to Copilot, enhancing its functionality across multiple platforms.

From generating personalized podcasts to being enhanced with Avatars that will bring popular assistants, such as Clippy, back, the Redmond-based tech giant will also enhance Copilot with a memory, the Copilot Memory.

Copilot Memory, announced at the special conference celebrating 50 years of Microsoft, offers users a personalized experience in which the assistant remembers preferences, interests, and prior interactions.

This feature aims to deliver context-aware responses tailored to individual needs, but it will also consider previous interactions to provide a meaningful conversation.

Memory is essential for creating a true AI companion. With Memory, Copilot can remember important details: your favorite food, the types of films you enjoy and your nephew’s birthday and his interests. As you interact with Copilot, it notes your preferences, building a richer user profile and offering tailored solutions, proactive suggestions and timely reminders. Copilot prioritizes security and privacy, giving you control through the user dashboard and the option to choose which types of information it remembers about you or to opt out entirely. You remain in control.

Below, you can watch a trailer for the new capability.

