Copilot will generate personalized podcasts for users

Microsoft has introduced an innovative feature for Copilot that is poised to revolutionize how people consume information: personalized AI-generated podcasts.

According to the announcement, this new capability allows users to create podcasts tailored to their interests and needs. Whether summarizing web content, distilling insights from user-provided sources, or delivering engaging narratives, Copilot adapts its podcast content to suit each user’s preferences.

What’s truly groundbreaking is the dynamic and interactive nature of these podcasts. Users can actively engage with Copilot during the podcast, asking questions, seeking clarification, or exploring additional topics.

This transforms the traditional one-way podcast listening experience into a two-way conversational interaction, making learning and entertainment more engaging and personalized.

Announced last week to celebrate Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, this feature is part of the Redmond-based tech giant’s broader strategy to enhance Copilot’s capabilities and establish it as a versatile AI assistant beyond conventional functions.

With Copilot’s new podcast feature, Microsoft is also positioning itself as a strong contender against Google’s NotebookLM. Given how many Windows users have access to Copilot, the company might succeed.

Copilot will also be enhanced with an Avatar capability coming to the AI model later this year. Microsoft says it’s trying to make the AI model more fun, engaging, and useful.

