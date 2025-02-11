Copilot will now auto-start on Windows 11 login, thanks to a new setting

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft wants to make AI an essential part of the Windows 11 experience, so the Redmond-based tech giant is pushing the buttons on Copilot, enhancing it with the option to auto-start on login.

This means Copilot will be among the first apps you’ll see when you open your Windows 11.

The new auto-start option was spotted by tech enthusiast @phantomofearth, and we also confirmed it (we tried opening Copilot, and the new option popped up). If you’re not careful, you might enable it by mistake, and the next time you open your device, Copilot will open, too.

New Copilot app update for Insiders: 1.25014.121.0, with a new auto start on login (runs in the background) feature. pic.twitter.com/0urRNzmQrW — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) February 10, 2025

Fortunately, Microsoft has made the new settings optional for now, and you can choose not to have the tool auto-open itself every time you open Windows 11.

You can also remove Copilot on Windows 11 if you don’t want to use it.

What do you think about this new option?