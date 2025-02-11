Copilot will now auto-start on Windows 11 login, thanks to a new setting

Another day, another useless AI feature.

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Flavius Floare 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

windows copilot auto start

Microsoft wants to make AI an essential part of the Windows 11 experience, so the Redmond-based tech giant is pushing the buttons on Copilot, enhancing it with the option to auto-start on login.

This means Copilot will be among the first apps you’ll see when you open your Windows 11.

The new auto-start option was spotted by tech enthusiast @phantomofearth, and we also confirmed it (we tried opening Copilot, and the new option popped up). If you’re not careful, you might enable it by mistake, and the next time you open your device, Copilot will open, too.

Fortunately, Microsoft has made the new settings optional for now, and you can choose not to have the tool auto-open itself every time you open Windows 11.windows copilot auto start

You can also remove Copilot on Windows 11 if you don’t want to use it.

What do you think about this new option?

More about the topics: Copilot, microsoft

Flavius Floare

Flavius Floare Shield

Tech Journalist

Flavius is a writer and a media content producer with a particular interest in technology, gaming, media, film and storytelling. He's always curious and ready to take on everything new in the tech world, covering Microsoft's products on a daily basis. The passion for gaming and hardware feeds his journalistic approach, making him a great researcher and news writer that's always ready to bring you the bleeding edge!

User forum

0 messages