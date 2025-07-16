CPU Temperature Monitor for Windows 10 (Free Tools & Tips)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Worried your PC is running too hot? Learn how to monitor your CPU temperature in Windows 10 using free, accurate tools and avoid overheating damage.

🔍 Why Monitor CPU Temperature in Windows 10?

High CPU temperatures can slow down your system, cause random restarts, or even permanently damage components. By monitoring your temps, you can:

Prevent thermal throttling

Avoid system crashes and shutdowns

Extend your CPU and motherboard lifespan

Maintain stable gaming and heavy-load performance

✅ Ideal for gamers, video editors, crypto miners, and power users.

Here are top-rated and lightweight apps that give real-time temperature readings and more:

1. Core Temp

Minimal interface focused only on CPU temp

Shows per-core temperature

Can run in tray for background monitoring

2. HWMonitor

Displays CPU, GPU, motherboard, SSD temps

Lists voltages, fan speeds, and power draw

Great for full system diagnostics

3. MSI Afterburner

Primarily for GPU overclocking, but includes CPU monitoring

Useful for gamers with on-screen display (OSD)

Supports temperature logging

4. Speccy

Clean dashboard with system summary

Quick check of CPU, RAM, storage health

Developed by Piriform (makers of CCleaner)

🖥️ How to Monitor CPU Temperature in Windows 10 (Step-by-Step)

Method 1: Using Core Temp

Download & install Core Temp Launch the app – it auto-detects your processor View core-by-core temperature in °C Enable tray icon for constant temperature display

Method 2: Using BIOS/UEFI

Restart your computer Press F2, DEL, or ESC to enter BIOS/UEFI Look for Hardware Monitor or PC Health Status View CPU temperature under system info

⚠️ This shows temp only during idle state, not during normal Windows use

⚙️ Recommended Safe CPU Temperature Ranges

State Safe Temp Range Critical Temp Idle/Desktop 30–50°C >70°C Gaming/Load 60–85°C >90°C Rendering/Max 80–90°C >95°C

🧊 Keep your CPU under 85°C during load for safe long-term use.

🔄 How to Lower High CPU Temperature

If your CPU runs hot, try these:

Clean CPU fans and vents of dust

of dust Reapply thermal paste every 2–3 years

every 2–3 years Improve airflow in your PC case

in your PC case Use a laptop cooling pad (for laptops)

(for laptops) Disable background apps via Task Manager

FAQs

Does Windows 10 have a built-in CPU temperature monitor?

No, but you can monitor temps using third-party apps like Core Temp or HWMonitor.

Can I leave temperature monitor apps running all the time?

Yes – many apps run in the background and show temps in your taskbar tray.

Is 90°C too hot for a CPU?

Yes – sustained temps above 90°C can cause damage or reduce performance.

Can I use Task Manager to check CPU temp?

No. Task Manager shows CPU usage, not temperature. Use dedicated software.