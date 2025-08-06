Battlefield 6 Developers Confirm AI Bots Will Auto-fill Servers If Player Count Drops

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

EA and DICE are seemingly in no mood to take any chances with empty lobbies in Battlefield 6. In a recent interview with a Taiwanese outlet, GNN (via Insider Gaming), Development Director Anna Narrevik confirmed that bots will automatically fill multiplayer matches when servers aren’t full.

In other words, AI soldiers will step in anytime player numbers dip. Of course, real players can still join mid-match and replace bots instantly. While some longtime fans may find this frustrating, EA and DICE wants to keep the chaos going, no matter the time of day.

“Battlefield matches need to be filled at all times to feel truly epic,” Narrevik said, speaking with GNN. She added, “The way the game uses AI is that when the server is not full, AI will be added to fill the gap.”

Well, this isn’t the first time EA has taken the help of AI to maintain momentum in its online shooters. However, speaking in terms of Battlefield, which is heavily player-driven, makes this quite a bold move.

Narrevik also shared that Battlefield 6 will bring back older maps, starting with Firestorm. While it wasn’t part of the reveal event in Hong Kong, she hinted that fan-favorite maps will return based on community demand.

The team is aiming for quarterly updates and plans to keep updating the game after launch. For Narrevik, one feature that already stands out is tactical destruction. “If a building suddenly collapses, it gives you new ways to play and more control,” she explained.

Worth noting that Battlefield 6 enters open beta on August 9, with early access beginning tomorrow. The full game launches on October 10, with preload already live across all platforms. Meanwhile, EA has also confirmed the requirement of enabling Secure Boot to play Battlefield 6 on Windows 10 & 11 PCs.