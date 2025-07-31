It's Official: Battlefield 6 Releases October 10 with Open Beta Access in August

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After weeks of leaks and speculation, Battlefield 6 finally has a release date, and it’s closer than expected. EA officially confirmed the launch for October 10 during the game’s multiplayer reveal on July 31, giving fans their first real look at what’s coming.

Battlefield is returning to modern combat. Set in the year 2027, the new title brings back gritty, boots-on-the-ground warfare with the kind of chaotic destruction the franchise was once known for.

Explosions now rip through environments again, and familiar classes like Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon are making a comeback. The multiplayer showcase also confirmed two public open beta weekends in August.

Players who pre-order select editions or earn a Twitch Drop will get into an earlier closed beta window a few days before. Nine multiplayer maps will be available at launch, spanning locations like Egypt, Brooklyn, and Tajikistan.

Image: Electronic Arts

A fan favorite, Operation Firestorm from Battlefield 3, is also making a comeback in a revamped form. While the full version drops in October, EA confirmed that a Battle Royale-style mode will first launch under Battlefield Labs, a space for testing experimental content.

After the troubled launch of Battlefield 2042, expectations are high. Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be a make-or-break moment for the series.