Is Edge Webview2 Runtime a Virus? Should I Remove it

If you see Edge Webview2 Runtime in the Task Manager app and wonder what it is, this guide can help!

What is Edge Webview2 Runtime?

Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime is a software component that allows developers to embed web content directly within their app interfaces, including web pages or web-based functionality.

It allows apps to use web-based functionality or display web pages directly within their interface, taking advantage of the Microsoft Edge browser engine. Furthermore, it enables apps to integrate web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript seamlessly without launching an external browser.

Is Edge Webview2 Runtime safe?

No, Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime is not a virus. It is a legitimate software component developed by Microsoft. If you have 64-bit Windows OS, then you will find the file in :

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\EdgeWebView\Application

or

C:\Users\YourUsername\AppData\Local\Microsoft\EdgeWebView\Application\

However, if you have Windows (32-bit) OS, then you will find the file in either of these locations:

C:\Users\YourUsername\AppData\Local\Microsoft\EdgeWebView\Application\

or

C:\Program Files\Microsoft\EdgeWebView\Application\

If the file is not present in any of these locations but elsewhere, then it might be a matter of concern, and you must check the file’s legitimacy.

Should I remove Edge Webview2 Runtime?

✅Should keep it if:

You use apps like Microsoft Teams, Office apps, or other third-party apps and use WebView2 to embed web content in their interfaces.

Your system runs on Windows 10 or 11, and Webview2 is integrated into the OS to support apps and services.

You use Edge as the browser depends on this file to display and load web content efficiently.

You want the latest security updates and features for supported apps.

❌ Should remove it if:

You don’t use any apps that need it.

You are facing performance issues.

Your preference is an older version of Edge or other browsers.

The file is not present in the default location.

How can I check if Edge Webview2 Runtime is a virus?

1. Check the file location

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc together to launch the Task Manager app. Go to the Processes tab and look for Edge Webview2 Runtime. Right-click it and choose Open file location from the context menu. The associated folder will open, ensure it is the same as mentioned earlier in the blog.

2. Run a malware scan

Press the Windows key, type security in the search box, and choose Windows Security, then select Open from the list of options. Choose Virus & threat protection, then select Scan options. Under Scan options, select Custom scan, and click Scan now. Go to the Programs folder, choose the folder that contains edge webview2 runtime, and click Select Folder. If you wish to run a malware scan on the entire PC, select Full scan, then click Scan now and wait for the results.

After running the scan, you can review the results to check for malware or threats. If a virus is found, you can either quarantine or delete them completely. However, if there are no issues, check Windows updates and install them if available.

For extra security, you can also use a reliable third-party antivirus tool to run a scan to ensure there are no potential threats.

How can I delete Edge Webview2 Runtime?

1. End the process and delete the file

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc together to launch the Task Manager. Go to the Processes tab and look for Edge Webview2 Runtime. Right-click it and choose Open file location from the context menu. Return to Task Manager, click the Edge Webview2 Runtime process, and select End task. Now, go to the folder that was opened earlier, choose the file or folder, and click the Delete icon from the menu bar.

3. Uninstall Edge Webview2 Runtime software

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type appwiz.cpl and click OK to open Programs and Features. Look for Edge Webview2 Runtime, select it, then click Uninstall. Click Uninstall again to confirm. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Once uninstalled, check the Program folder in the system drive to make sure the software is completely uninstalled. However, if you are using the latest version of Windows, you will not be able to find Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime in the list. As Microsoft announced that it will no longer be shown in the Installed apps list as this file is a persistent system component.

In conclusion, the Edge Webview2 Runtime is a legitimate Windows system file and not a virus unless found in a location other than the default.

