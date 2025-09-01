Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you see the Error.com.epicgames.mcpprofilegroup.connection_failure message in Fortnite or the Epic Games Launcher, you will not be able to log in or access your profile. Here is how to fix the problem quickly and get back into the game.

How to fix Error.com.epicgames.mcpprofilegroup.connection_failure?

1. Check your internet connection

Restart your router and modem. Connect your PC or console directly with an Ethernet cable. Run a speed test to verify stability.

If the issue persists, it can resemble the request could not be completed Epic Games login error, which is also tied to connectivity.

2. Restart Epic Games Launcher

Close the Epic Games Launcher from the system tray. Open Task Manager and end any Epic Games processes.

Reopen the launcher and try logging in again.

A quick restart often clears temporary glitches similar to Epic Games error code 502 during short service disruptions.

3. Clear Epic Games cache

Close the Epic Games Launcher. Press Windows + R , type %localappdata%, and press Enter .

Open the EpicGamesLauncher folder and delete the Saved folder. Reopen the launcher and sign in again.

Clearing cache helps with related issues such as the Fortnite item grant failed error.

4. Verify Fortnite files

Open the Epic Games Launcher. Go to Library and select Fortnite. Click the three dots and choose Verify.

Wait for the scan to complete, then relaunch the game.

5. Reinstall Epic Games Launcher

Uninstall Epic Games Launcher from Windows Settings or Control Panel. Download the latest installer from the official Epic Games website. Install the launcher and log back in.

The Error.com.epicgames.mcpprofilegroup.connection_failure usually stems from network glitches, cache problems, or corrupted files. Follow the steps above to restore access and continue playing Fortnite without interruptions.

