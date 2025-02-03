Error Event Done 710 (0x2C6): How to Fix it
ERROR_EVENT_DONE is associated with the Transport Driver Interface that was used in older networking components. While this isn’t a common error, you can still encounter it, and this guide will help you fix it.
How can I fix ERROR_EVENT_DONE?
1. Reset your network configuration
- Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Choose Run as administrator.
- Run the following commands one by one:
netsh int ip reset
netsh winsock reset
ipconfig /flushdns
- Once done, restart your PC.
2. Update network drivers
- Press the Windows key + X and choose Device Manager.
- Locate your network adapter on the list, right-click it, and choose Update driver.
- Select Search automatically for drivers.
- Wait for the process to finish.
- If the problem appears even after updating drivers, repeat the process but this time choose Uninstall device.
- Once you remove it, restart your PC.
While this is the simplest method, there are other ways to update drivers on Windows 11, and we encourage you to try them.
3. Scan your system for corruption
- Open Command Prompt as administrator.
- Next, run the following commands:
sfc /scannow
DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
- Wait for the scans to finish.
4. Check event log
- Press Windows key + R and enter eventvwr.
- Next, go to Windows Logs. Select System and Application.
- Look for any warnings or errors that occurred before the error at hand.
- Research these issues and try to resolve them and that will hopefully prevent the original error.
5. Other tips to try
- Disable or uninstall any third-party firewalls or VPNs that don’t work with TDI.
- Disable unnecessary startup services that might not work with TDI.
ERROR_EVENT_DONE can be recognized by the following message 710 (0x2C6) {TDI Event Done} The TDI indication has completed successfully. As mentioned before, this is a legacy standard, but if you ever encounter this issue, these steps should be able to help you.
