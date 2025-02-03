Error Event Done 710 (0x2C6): How to Fix it

Resetting your network connection can help with this error

Windows 11 » Repair

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

ERROR_EVENT_DONE
A message from our partner

To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps:

  • Download PC HelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC
  • Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems
  • Right-click on Update Now to allow the update process.
Download now PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

ERROR_EVENT_DONE is associated with the Transport Driver Interface that was used in older networking components. While this isn’t a common error, you can still encounter it, and this guide will help you fix it.

How can I fix ERROR_EVENT_DONE?

1. Reset your network configuration

  1. Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Choose Run as administrator.
    CMD elevated shutil.dll
  2. Run the following commands one by one:
    netsh int ip reset
    netsh winsock reset
    ipconfig /flushdns
  3. Once done, restart your PC.

2. Update network drivers

  1. Press the Windows key + X and choose Device Manager.
    open device manager
  2. Locate your network adapter on the list, right-click it, and choose Update driver.
    update AMD driver to fix atioglxx.dll
  3. Select Search automatically for drivers.
  4. Wait for the process to finish.
  5. If the problem appears even after updating drivers, repeat the process but this time choose Uninstall device.
    uninstall AMD driver to fix atioglxx.dll error
  6. Once you remove it, restart your PC.

While this is the simplest method, there are other ways to update drivers on Windows 11, and we encourage you to try them.

3. Scan your system for corruption

  1. Open Command Prompt as administrator.
  2. Next, run the following commands:
    sfc /scannow
    DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
  3. Wait for the scans to finish.

4. Check event log

  1. Press Windows key + R and enter eventvwr.
  2. Next, go to Windows Logs. Select System and Application.
  3. Look for any warnings or errors that occurred before the error at hand.
  4. Research these issues and try to resolve them and that will hopefully prevent the original error.

5. Other tips to try

  1. Disable or uninstall any third-party firewalls or VPNs that don’t work with TDI.
  2. Disable unnecessary startup services that might not work with TDI.

ERROR_EVENT_DONE can be recognized by the following message 710 (0x2C6) {TDI Event Done} The TDI indication has completed successfully. As mentioned before, this is a legacy standard, but if you ever encounter this issue, these steps should be able to help you.

This isn’t the only event error, and we wrote about ERROR_NO_EVENT_PAIR and ERROR_INVALID_EVENT_COUNT in our previous articles, so don’t miss them for more information.

More about the topics: error, Windows 11 Fix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages