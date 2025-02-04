Error Timer Resume Ignored 722 (0x2D2): How to Fix it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

ERROR_TIMER_RESUME_IGNORED comes with the following message 722 (0x2D2) The resumable flag to a timer API was ignored. While the issue usually affects developers, there are a few methods you can use that can fix the issue.

How can I fix ERROR_TIMER_RESUME_IGNORED?

Before we try more complex solutions, try restarting your PC, as restarting can sometimes help with these types of issues.

Open the Start menu and select Settings.

Next, navigate to Windows Update.

Click on Check for updates. Windows will now download any available updates.

In addition to Windows, it’s also important to update your drivers properly.

2. Check scheduled tasks

Press Windows key + R and enter taskschd.msc.

Open a task that is giving you trouble. Navigate to the Conditions and Triggers sections and ensure that there are no conflicts.



3. Use Event Viewer

Press the Windows key + X and choose Event Viewer.

Next, navigate to Windows Logs and choose System.

Look for any warnings or errors that have occurred at the same time as the error. Investigate each event and try to fix them. By fixing these other errors, you might be able to fix the core issue.

4. Other tips to try

Check the timer state. Ensure that it’s paused before trying to resume it. Implement the proper checks in your code to confirm if the timer is paused. Use functions such as PauseTimer() and ResumeTimer() in your code. Verify that the timer handle is valid.

ERROR_TIMER_RESUME_IGNORED can be tricky to fix since it might not be as easy to pinpoint the cause of the error, but hopefully, this guide has managed to help you.

