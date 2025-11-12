Everything to Know About Valve's Next-Gen Steam Controller

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Valve’s 2026 product lineup not just include Steam Machine and Steam Frame. A next-gen Steam Controller is also coming next year. The upcoming controller aims to bring every game in your Steam Library right to your fingertips. Valve describes it as “all the inputs to play all the games on Steam, wherever Steam is.”

One of the standout features is the new Steam Controller Puck. It’s a small magnetic hub that doubles as both a charging dock and a low-latency wireless transmitter. The Puck offers a lightning-fast 8ms end-to-end connection and supports up to four controllers simultaneously. You can also connect via Bluetooth or USB-C if you want.

Image: Valve

The controller itself features next-generation magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology for smoother movement, enhanced responsiveness, and long-term durability. They include capacitive touch support, which enables motion controls and Valve’s new Grip Sense feature. It’s a capacitive touch system along the handles that activates gyro aiming when you hold the controller naturally.

There’s also high-definition haptic feedback with four motors. There are two motors inside the trackpads and two in the grips. Both combined allow precise tactile responses and realistic rumble. The dual trackpads provide another layer of control, offering pressure-sensitive clicks and customizable feedback that make even mouse-heavy games playable on a controller.

Image: Valve Image: Valve Image: Valve

Valve is also making sure to keep comfort a key aspect. The Steam Controller’s redesigned layout features ergonomic triggers, bumpers, and a familiar ABXY button setup optimized for long play sessions. It includes four rear grip buttons, all remappable via Steam Input, giving players a level of personalization similar to the Steam Deck.

With an 8.39Wh battery providing over 35 hours of gameplay, USB-C charging, and full Steam Input integration, Valve’s new controller is built to be the ultimate all-in-one gamepad for the entire Steam ecosystem.