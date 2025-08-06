Firefox Soon Can Reinstall Itself After Windows 11 Upgrades

Mozilla has quietly added a smart launcher to Firefox that can reinstall the browser if it vanishes during a Windows 11 upgrade.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

While Chrome recently tested a tool to check Windows 11 upgrade eligibility, Mozilla has quietly developed a new tool designed to help Firefox survive OS upgrades and new device setups, a time when many users unknowingly lose the browser from their systems.

According to a bug report now marked as fixed, Mozilla is replacing the traditional Firefox desktop shortcut with a small executable called the Firefox desktop launcher. Unlike a regular shortcut, this launcher can detect whether Firefox is currently installed and take action accordingly.

Mozilla’s “Desktop Launcher” for Firefox on New Windows 11 Devices

How it works

When a user launches the new desktop app:

If Firefox is installed, the launcher reads the Windows Registry and opens the browser.

If Firefox is missing, it attempts to download and run the stub installer.

If the installer can’t be downloaded, it falls back to opening the Firefox download page in the system’s default browser.

Mozilla has also added support for a /Prompt command-line flag, allowing the launcher to ask for user permission before installation begins.

Why is Mozilla doing this?

As outlined in the bug report, a “substantial number of users” upgrade to Windows 11 in a way that removes Firefox from the system. However, personal folders like Desktop and Documents are often synced via OneDrive or other cloud services and automatically restored on new machines. By placing this new launcher in such folders, Mozilla gives Firefox a better chance of being reinstalled or reactivated after migration.

In simple terms, this launcher acts as an install entry point that travels with the user’s files, even if the browser itself doesn’t. Mozilla hopes this approach will result in a higher recovery rate for Firefox on freshly set up Windows 11 devices.

To implement this new behavior, Mozilla created the launcher executable, added a dedicated installer script, included it in default Firefox builds, and enabled support for non-release versions. A local testing server was also set up. The team has improved Registry handling, configured the Python environment, and added user prompts for install actions. The launcher is now built by default, adding just 206KB (roughly 0.2%) to the installer.

Status

The feature is expected to roll out with Firefox 143 and future versions. Mozilla has marked the bug as resolved and considers the work complete.

In short, Mozilla’s smart launcher ensures Firefox doesn’t disappear quietly during Windows 11 upgrades. By syncing with cloud-backed folders like Desktop, it gives the browser a second shot, reinstalling itself or pointing users to download it again, even if Firefox was never manually restored.

That’s not all. Mozilla is introducing the Mica design effect to the Firefox toolbar and context menus on Windows 11, and allows you to pin native web apps to the Windows 11 taskbar. Firefox is also testing IP Protection to promote its VPN and now offers a dedicated Firefox.com homepage for browser downloads