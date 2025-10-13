Windows 10 Support Ends Tomorrow: What to Do If You Can or Can’t Upgrade to Windows 11
If possible, make sure to upgrade to Windows 11
On October 14, 2025 (tomorrow), Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10. That means no more free security patches, no more feature updates, and no more technical support for anyone who hasn’t upgraded to Windows 11. Microsoft reminded Windows 10 users about it multiple times this year alone. While your PC won’t die immediately, it becomes more vulnerable over time. Here’s a detailed guide to transition safely, especially if upgrading to Windows 11 isn’t an option.
Table of contents
- What “End of Support” Really Means?
- Windows 10 End of Support: What options are there for you?
- What are the Risks of Staying on Unsupported Windows 10?
- FAQs
What “End of Support” Really Means?
After tomorrow, Microsoft will no longer provide quality updates, security patches, or customer support for Windows 10. Your PC will still boot, run apps, and function normally, but without protection against new vulnerabilities. Some Microsoft components, like the Edge browser and WebView2, will continue to receive updates until at least 2028 on Windows 10.
Windows 10 End of Support: What options are there for you?
1. Upgrade to Windows 11 (If Your PC Supports It)
If your device meets the Windows 11 system requirements (e.g., TPM 2.0, supported CPU, Secure Boot), upgrading to the latest OS is the safest long-term choice. Here’s what you need to do.
- Go to Settings > System > Activation > Upgrade your edition of Windows. Alternatively, you can run the PC Health Check app to check compatibility.
- If your PC can run Windows 11, back up your files ( to OneDrive or an external drive)
- Then, use Windows Update to begin the upgrade.
- After upgrading, reinstall or reconfigure any apps/drivers
After upgrading to Windows 11, you continue to receive new features, fixes, and security updates.
2. Enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program
If you can’t move to Windows 11, ESU lets you receive security updates only until October 13, 2026.
How ESU Works & Regional Differences
Globally (non-Europe): You may need to enable Windows Backup, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or pay a $30 (USD) license per PC.
European Economic Area (EEA): Microsoft recently made ESU free, with no requirement to enable Windows Backup. However, you need to sign in with a Microsoft Account at least every 60 days, or you may lose ESU access.
How to Enroll in Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) Program
- Update your Windows 10 to version 22H2 (compulsory)
- Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update
- Look for an “Enroll in ESU” option
- Sign in with or convert to a Microsoft Account if needed
- Confirm your region and complete enrollment
- (For non-EEA) Choose whether to back up settings, redeem Rewards, or pay the license fee
Once enrolled, your PC will receive critical security updates only. To remind you, your Windows 10 PC won’t be getting any feature updates even after enrolling in the ESU program.
3. Use Alternatives (Short-Term or Long-Term)
If neither upgrade nor ESU works:
- Switch to a Linux distribution (Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora)
- Buy or borrow a new Windows 11 PC
- Use cloud PC solutions (Windows 365, cloud desktops)
- Isolate the Windows 10 PC; don’t connect it to the internet regularly
What are the Risks of Staying on Unsupported Windows 10?
- Exposure to zero-day exploits and new malware
- Drivers or apps may stop updating, reducing functionality
- Software compatibility issues will increase
- Regulatory or compliance risks if used in business settings
That’s all we have for you in this short guide. If you need any assistance in upgrading to Windows 11, check out this guide. We have detailed everything here.
FAQs
Yes, you can still use Windows 10 after October 14, 2025. However, your PC will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, or technical support from Microsoft. This means your system could become vulnerable to new security threats over time. It will continue to function normally, but using it online will carry increasing risks.
After support ends, Microsoft will stop releasing updates and patches for Windows 10. No new drivers, software compatibility improvements, or security fixes will be provided. Users can either upgrade to Windows 11, enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which offers paid (and in some regions like the EU, free) updates for a few more years, or use the system offline to reduce exposure to threats.
1. Check if your PC meets Windows 11 requirements (4 GB RAM, TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, etc.).
2. Back up your files using OneDrive or an external drive.
3. Update your system to the latest Windows 10 build before October 2025.
4. Consider upgrading to Windows 11 or replacing older hardware if it doesn’t meet requirements.
5. Join the ESU program if you want to continue using Windows 10 securely beyond 2025.
Technically, yes, you can keep using it indefinitely. But without updates, it will become increasingly insecure and less compatible with modern software and websites. Over time, third-party apps and browsers will also drop support, limiting usability.
Windows 11 requires a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, though Microsoft recommends 8 GB or more for smooth performance, especially for multitasking or running modern apps.
Yes, for most users, the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is free, as long as your device meets Microsoft’s hardware requirements. You can check eligibility in Settings > Windows Update > Check for upgrades.
