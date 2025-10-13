Windows 10 Support Ends Tomorrow: What to Do If You Can or Can’t Upgrade to Windows 11

If possible, make sure to upgrade to Windows 11

On October 14, 2025 (tomorrow), Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10. That means no more free security patches, no more feature updates, and no more technical support for anyone who hasn’t upgraded to Windows 11. Microsoft reminded Windows 10 users about it multiple times this year alone. While your PC won’t die immediately, it becomes more vulnerable over time. Here’s a detailed guide to transition safely, especially if upgrading to Windows 11 isn’t an option.

What “End of Support” Really Means?

After tomorrow, Microsoft will no longer provide quality updates, security patches, or customer support for Windows 10. Your PC will still boot, run apps, and function normally, but without protection against new vulnerabilities. Some Microsoft components, like the Edge browser and WebView2, will continue to receive updates until at least 2028 on Windows 10.

Windows 10 End of Support: What options are there for you?

1. Upgrade to Windows 11 (If Your PC Supports It)

If your device meets the Windows 11 system requirements (e.g., TPM 2.0, supported CPU, Secure Boot), upgrading to the latest OS is the safest long-term choice. Here’s what you need to do.

Go to Settings > System > Activation > Upgrade your edition of Windows. Alternatively, you can run the PC Health Check app to check compatibility. If your PC can run Windows 11, back up your files ( to OneDrive or an external drive) Then, use Windows Update to begin the upgrade. After upgrading, reinstall or reconfigure any apps/drivers

After upgrading to Windows 11, you continue to receive new features, fixes, and security updates.

If you can’t move to Windows 11, ESU lets you receive security updates only until October 13, 2026.

How ESU Works & Regional Differences

Globally (non-Europe): You may need to enable Windows Backup, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or pay a $30 (USD) license per PC.

European Economic Area (EEA): Microsoft recently made ESU free, with no requirement to enable Windows Backup. However, you need to sign in with a Microsoft Account at least every 60 days, or you may lose ESU access.

Update your Windows 10 to version 22H2 (compulsory) Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update Look for an “Enroll in ESU” option Sign in with or convert to a Microsoft Account if needed Confirm your region and complete enrollment (For non-EEA) Choose whether to back up settings, redeem Rewards, or pay the license fee

Once enrolled, your PC will receive critical security updates only. To remind you, your Windows 10 PC won’t be getting any feature updates even after enrolling in the ESU program.

3. Use Alternatives (Short-Term or Long-Term)

If neither upgrade nor ESU works:

Switch to a Linux distribution (Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora)

Buy or borrow a new Windows 11 PC

Use cloud PC solutions (Windows 365, cloud desktops)

Isolate the Windows 10 PC; don’t connect it to the internet regularly

What are the Risks of Staying on Unsupported Windows 10?

Exposure to zero-day exploits and new malware

Drivers or apps may stop updating, reducing functionality

Software compatibility issues will increase

Regulatory or compliance risks if used in business settings

That’s all we have for you in this short guide. If you need any assistance in upgrading to Windows 11, check out this guide. We have detailed everything here.

