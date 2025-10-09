Fortnite 37.50 Patch Notes: LEGO PvP Template, K-Pop Demon Aura Effects & More

The update also includes multiple fixes and improvements across UEFN

Epic Games’ latest Fortnite update 37.50 supercharges Creative and UEFN with fresh tools, new templates, and spooky-themed additions. The highlight is the all-new LEGO PvP Extraction Template, alongside the ability to convert your islands into brand islands.

LEGO Islands Get Big Upgrades

LEGO fans have plenty to dive into. The new PvP Extraction Template teaches creators how to build extraction-style multiplayer games using features like custom Verse devices, unlock zones, and in-game cutscenes. Epic has also added over 250 new LEGO styles for NPCs, plus new tools like the Burst Laser, CX Pulse Laser, and Double Saucer.

Image: Epic Games

Other highlights include new ammo types, collectible items such as Vampire Tooth and Monster Shard, and a Stat Powerup Device that lets creators design player levels and abilities. It’s a major step forward for custom LEGO® gameplay.

Brand Islands and KPop Demon Hunters VFX

You can now convert existing islands into brand islands, enabling more flexibility for creators working with official or fan-favorite franchises. On the artistic side, Fortnite also added K-pop Demon Hunters aura effects, including gold and demon-style VFX that can be applied to objects, giving islands a supernatural glow.

Image: Epic Games

New Prefabs, Galleries, and Halloween Additions

With Halloween around the corner, v37.50 also introduces pumpkin containers in the Chest and Ammo Gallery and Hive Swarmer bugs from the Hive Stash. Plus, the iconic Butter Barn prefab joins Creative, complete with themed walls, floors, and props.

Image: Epic Games

Fixes and Enhancements Across UEFN

Epic has polished several systems, including fog rendering in the Time of Day Manager, flashlight behavior in first-person, and Unreal Revision Control stability. Verse scripting also got key compiler improvements for smoother object creation.

With update 37.50, Fortnite continues to expand its creative ecosystem, blending LEGO, horror vibes, and fan-favorite collabs just in time for the spooky season.