Game of the Year (GOTY) Nominees Officially Announced, But Not Before a Leak

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hades II & more in the list

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
The Game Awards
The Game Awards season has finally begun, but with a big leak. And it comes from a reliable tipster, Evan Blass (@evleaks on X). Check out the list of nominees for the Game of the Year (GOTY) category:

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Game of the Year Nominees
Image: X/@evleaks

For those unaware, Geoff Keighley has just revealed the full list of nominees just moments ago, setting the stage for the live ceremony on December 11. However, today’s reveal has filled in the rest of the award slate across dozens of categories, from Best Indie to Best Performance. We have covered a separate story on all categories’ nominees, check it here.

You can replay the announcement YouTube video below:

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

