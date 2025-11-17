Game of the Year (GOTY) Nominees Officially Announced, But Not Before a Leak

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hades II & more in the list

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Game Awards season has finally begun, but with a big leak. And it comes from a reliable tipster, Evan Blass (@evleaks on X). Check out the list of nominees for the Game of the Year (GOTY) category:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

For those unaware, Geoff Keighley has just revealed the full list of nominees just moments ago, setting the stage for the live ceremony on December 11. However, today’s reveal has filled in the rest of the award slate across dozens of categories, from Best Indie to Best Performance. We have covered a separate story on all categories’ nominees, check it here.

You can replay the announcement YouTube video below: