Game of the Year (GOTY) Nominees Officially Announced, But Not Before a Leak
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hades II & more in the list
The Game Awards season has finally begun, but with a big leak. And it comes from a reliable tipster, Evan Blass (@evleaks on X). Check out the list of nominees for the Game of the Year (GOTY) category:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
For those unaware, Geoff Keighley has just revealed the full list of nominees just moments ago, setting the stage for the live ceremony on December 11. However, today’s reveal has filled in the rest of the award slate across dozens of categories, from Best Indie to Best Performance. We have covered a separate story on all categories’ nominees, check it here.
You can replay the announcement YouTube video below:
