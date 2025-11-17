Check Full List of Game Awards 2025 Nominee List Acoss Different Categories

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

If you’re excited for The Game Awards this year, Geoff Keighley has just unveiled the full list of nominees. For the uninitiated, the live ceremony will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Not to forget, a leak from earlier today spilled the list of nominees for the Game of the Year category.

Well, voting is officially open. So, if you already have a favorite, you can head to the TGA website right now and make it count. This year’s lineup leans heavily on cinematic storytelling, ambitious sequels, and a surprising number of indie standouts.

While some categories list nominees as expected, a few nominations might baffle some gamers, especially with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 showing up across multiple major categories. You can check out the complete list below.

All Game Awards 2025 Nominees

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Gustave & Maelle

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Best Independent Game

Absolum

BallxPit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Best Score and Music

Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb – Hades 2

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yotei

Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Performance

Ben Star – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best Role-Playing Game

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

007: First Light

Grand Theft Auto 6

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Caedril

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2

Until Dawn

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

So, which games are getting your vote this year, and why? We’d love to hear your picks, so share your thoughts in the comments below.