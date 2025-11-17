Check Full List of Game Awards 2025 Nominee List Acoss Different Categories

You can start voting now

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 4 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
If you’re excited for The Game Awards this year, Geoff Keighley has just unveiled the full list of nominees. For the uninitiated, the live ceremony will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Not to forget, a leak from earlier today spilled the list of nominees for the Game of the Year category.

Well, voting is officially open. So, if you already have a favorite, you can head to the TGA website right now and make it count. This year’s lineup leans heavily on cinematic storytelling, ambitious sequels, and a surprising number of indie standouts.

While some categories list nominees as expected, a few nominations might baffle some gamers, especially with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 showing up across multiple major categories. You can check out the complete list below.

All Game Awards 2025 Nominees

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Gustave & Maelle
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • BallxPit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Best Narrative

Best Score and Music

  • Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb – Hades 2
  • Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yotei
  • Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Performance

  • Ben Star – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

  • 007: First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Best VR/AR Game

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades 2
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedril
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1tikal
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • The Alters
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Civilization 7
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • The Last of Us Season 2
  • Until Dawn

Best Esports Athlete

  • Brawk
  • Chovy
  • Forsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Menard
  • Zywoo

So, which games are getting your vote this year, and why? We’d love to hear your picks, so share your thoughts in the comments below.

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

