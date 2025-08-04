How to Fix Grounded 2 Crash on Startup (UE Augusta Fatal Error)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Grounded 2 crashing on startup (UE Augusta Fatal Error) is frustrating players across Steam and Xbox. The crash appears immediately when you launch Grounded 2, and it’s tied to Unreal Engine’s core files. The message usually reads, “An Unreal process has crashed: UE Augusta”, and forces the game to close before it even loads.

This isn’t just a minor glitch; it points to issues in your system’s GPU drivers, BIOS, corrupted cache files, or even certain high-end graphics features.

Whether you’re playing via Steam, Xbox, or the EA App, this startup crash prevents you from accessing any part of the game. The worst part? It often returns even after reinstalling. Luckily, this isn’t a permanent error and is fixable by following the steps mentioned below.

Easy Steps to Fix Grounded 2 Crash on Startup (UE Augusta Fatal Error)

1. Restart Your PC

Start simple. Restarting your computer clears out temporary memory issues, background processes, and minor driver conflicts that can interfere with Unreal Engine games like Grounded 2. This refreshes your GPU and RAM allocation before the game starts loading anything intensive.

Outdated GPU drivers are the number one cause of Unreal Engine fatal errors like this one. Whether you’re using NVIDIA or AMD, it’s critical to do a clean install of the latest driver version, especially Game Ready drivers that target new releases.

Here’s how to do it:

Head to NVIDIA or AMD’s official website.

Download the latest driver for your GPU model.

Select Clean Install if available.

if available. Reboot your PC and try launching Grounded 2 again.

3. Verify Grounded 2 Game Files

File corruption during downloads or updates can trigger the UE Augusta error in Grounded 2 at launch. Verifying your files ensures all required assets are intact and no Unreal Engine dependencies are broken.

Steps based on launcher:

Steam : Right-click Grounded 2 > Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity.

: Right-click Grounded 2 > Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity. EA App/Xbox: Select the game > Manage > Click Repair or Verify and Repair.

If you’re running on newer Intel CPUs, your BIOS version may be too old to support stable Unreal Engine operations, especially with Grounded 2. Many players have fixed the fatal startup crash after updating to microcode version 0x12B or higher.

To do this safely, you can follow the steps given below:

Check your motherboard model.

Visit its support page and download the latest BIOS.

Follow the official instructions for BIOS flashing.

Restart your system and test the game.

5. Turn Off Heavy Graphics Features

Grounded 2 can push mid-range systems hard, especially with ray tracing, reflections, and post-processing turned on. These features can overload your GPU or trigger Unreal Engine bugs, especially if your drivers are fresh but your card is near capacity.

You can reduce the graphics load by doing the following:

Lower texture and shadow quality.

Disable ray tracing and DLSS.

Turn off ambient occlusion, motion blur, and film grain.

Run the game in borderless windowed mode.

Not to forget, this method is also handy when low FPS issues hit you in Grounded 2.

6. Delete Unreal Engine Cache for Grounded 2

Corrupt cache files from Unreal Engine often cause fatal startup crashes like UE Augusta. Clearing these forces, Grounded 2 to rebuild its engine environment from scratch. Here‘s how you can do it to fix the UE Augusta fatal Error in Grounded 2.

Press Win + R > type %localappdata% > hit Enter.

Navigate to: Grounded2/Saved/Config/Windows and DerivedDataCache

Delete both folders

Relaunch Grounded 2 to rebuild the cache

Conclusion

The Grounded 2 crash on startup caused by the UE Augusta fatal Error is usually tied to GPU driver issues, outdated BIOS, or corrupted Unreal Engine cache files. While it looks serious, the steps outlined above have helped many players get the game running again without needing to reinstall or reset their entire system.

You can simply start with a full restart, then update your graphics drivers and BIOS if needed. Don’t skip verifying your game files or clearing Unreal’s cache. Lowering graphics settings can also prevent the crash from happening again, especially on mid-range setups. Moreover, you can also check our guide to fix multiplayer not working in Grounded 2.



