Ghost Recon Wildlands Error 30005: Quick Fix Guide

Error code 30005 in Ghost Recon Wildlands is tied to Easy Anti-Cheat. It blocks the game from launching, but the fixes below should help you get back into action.

How to Fix Ghost Recon Wildlands Error Code 30005?

1. Repair the Easy Anti-Cheat service

A quick repair often restores missing or corrupted anti cheat files.

Navigate to the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder. Open the EasyAntiCheat folder. Run the EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe file. Select Ghost Recon Wildlands from the game list. Click Repair Service and wait for the process to finish.

2. Delete the Easy Anti-Cheat folder

For stubborn issues, let the game rebuild the Easy Anti Cheat components.

Go to the game’s installation directory. Locate and delete the EasyAntiCheat folder.

Restart your PC. Launch Ghost Recon Wildlands to auto reinstall the folder.

3. Verify game files

Check and replace any corrupted or missing game files.

Open Ubisoft Connect or Steam. Find Ghost Recon Wildlands in your library. Right click and select Verify files or Verify integrity.

Wait for the process to complete, then restart the game.

If verification reports missing system libraries, see the WindowsReport guide for Ghost Recon Wildlands error MSVCR110.dll.

Outdated Windows builds or GPU drivers can block Easy Anti Cheat from loading.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Update & Security and check for updates.

Update GPU drivers from the NVIDIA or AMD support site.

Keeping components current also prevents startup issues like Ghost Recon Wildlands error 0xc00007b.

5. Reinstall Ghost Recon Wildlands

When other steps fail, a clean reinstall removes lingering corruption.

Uninstall Ghost Recon Wildlands completely. Restart your computer. Reinstall the game from Ubisoft Connect or Steam.

Conclusion

Error code 30005 usually points to Easy Anti Cheat problems. Repairing or reinstalling EAC, verifying files, and updating Windows and drivers should resolve it quickly. If connection issues persist, WindowsReport’s guide on Ghost Recon Wildlands error Tarija 00019 and 00014 covers network troubleshooting steps.

