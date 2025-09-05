How to Resolve Ghost Recon Wildlands 0xc00007b Startup Error

Gaming

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

ghost recon wildlands error 0xc00007b

The error 0xc00007b usually appears because of missing system files, corrupted DLLs, or outdated drivers. Follow these methods step by step to fix the issue and get back to playing.

Table of contents

How to Fix Ghost Recon Wildlands Error 0xc00007b?

1. Reinstall Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables

A corrupted or missing Visual C++ package often triggers this error.

  1. Download the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables from Microsoft’s official website.
    download
  2. Install both x86 and x64 versions on your PC.
  3. Restart your system and try launching the game again.

Many 0xc00007b cases stem from a missing MSVCR110.dll library; the Wildlands MSVCR110.dll error fix explains which Visual C++ packages restore that file.

2. Run the Game as Administrator

Lack of proper permissions can prevent Wildlands from loading required files.

  1. Right click the game’s executable file.
  2. Select Run as administrator.
    run as administrator
  3. Confirm any prompts and launch the game.

3. Verify Game Files in Ubisoft Connect or Steam

Corrupted or incomplete game files may be causing the problem.

  1. Open Ubisoft Connect or Steam and go to your library.
  2. Locate Ghost Recon Wildlands and select Verify files or Repair installation.
    repair to fix fmod_event64.dll
  3. Wait for the tool to scan and replace damaged files.

4. Update or Reinstall DirectX

Outdated DirectX libraries can trigger the 0xc00007b launch error.

  1. Go to Microsoft’s official website and download the latest DirectX End User Runtime.
  2. Run the installer and replace old files.
  3. Restart your PC and test the game again.

5. Update GPU Drivers

Graphics drivers are essential for stable game performance.

  1. Visit the NVIDIA or AMD support site.
  2. Search for the latest driver for your GPU model.
  3. Download, install, and reboot your system.

The 0xc00007b error can appear alongside connectivity or performance problems in Wildlands.

  1. Watch for Tarija error 00019 when playing online.
  2. Address lag, stuttering, and disconnection issues to stabilize gameplay.
  3. Keep your Windows installation up to date.

For online session failures, see the Tarija error 00019 troubleshooting for Wildlands. For stability concerns, these Wildlands lag, stuttering, and disconnection fixes help smooth performance.

7. Reinstall the Game

If nothing else works, a clean reinstall is the last resort.

  1. Uninstall Ghost Recon Wildlands completely.
  2. Restart your PC to remove leftover files.
  3. Reinstall the game via Ubisoft Connect or Steam.

Conclusion

The 0xc00007b error in Ghost Recon Wildlands usually comes down to corrupted DLLs, outdated Visual C++ packages, or driver issues. Start with reinstalling Visual C++ and repairing game files, then move on to DirectX and driver updates. If problems persist, a clean reinstall should restore everything.

FAQs

What causes error 0xc00007b in Ghost Recon Wildlands?

It is usually caused by missing or corrupted DLL files, outdated Visual C++ packages, or driver problems.

Can reinstalling Visual C++ fix the problem?

Yes, reinstalling the correct Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables often resolves the error immediately.

Do I need to reinstall the game to fix this error?

Not always. Try repairing files and updating system components first. Only reinstall as a last resort.

Is the 0xc00007b error related to other Wildlands issues?

It can appear alongside other problems. Fixing DLL and system issues often reduces additional errors.

More about the topics: game fix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages