How to Resolve Ghost Recon Wildlands 0xc00007b Startup Error

The error 0xc00007b usually appears because of missing system files, corrupted DLLs, or outdated drivers. Follow these methods step by step to fix the issue and get back to playing.

How to Fix Ghost Recon Wildlands Error 0xc00007b?

1. Reinstall Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables

A corrupted or missing Visual C++ package often triggers this error.

Download the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables from Microsoft’s official website.

Install both x86 and x64 versions on your PC. Restart your system and try launching the game again.

Many 0xc00007b cases stem from a missing MSVCR110.dll library; the Wildlands MSVCR110.dll error fix explains which Visual C++ packages restore that file.

2. Run the Game as Administrator

Lack of proper permissions can prevent Wildlands from loading required files.

Right click the game’s executable file. Select Run as administrator.

Confirm any prompts and launch the game.

3. Verify Game Files in Ubisoft Connect or Steam

Corrupted or incomplete game files may be causing the problem.

Open Ubisoft Connect or Steam and go to your library. Locate Ghost Recon Wildlands and select Verify files or Repair installation.

Wait for the tool to scan and replace damaged files.

Outdated DirectX libraries can trigger the 0xc00007b launch error.

Go to Microsoft’s official website and download the latest DirectX End User Runtime. Run the installer and replace old files. Restart your PC and test the game again.

Graphics drivers are essential for stable game performance.

Visit the NVIDIA or AMD support site. Search for the latest driver for your GPU model. Download, install, and reboot your system.

6. Check for Related Issues

The 0xc00007b error can appear alongside connectivity or performance problems in Wildlands.

Watch for Tarija error 00019 when playing online. Address lag, stuttering, and disconnection issues to stabilize gameplay. Keep your Windows installation up to date.

For online session failures, see the Tarija error 00019 troubleshooting for Wildlands. For stability concerns, these Wildlands lag, stuttering, and disconnection fixes help smooth performance.

7. Reinstall the Game

If nothing else works, a clean reinstall is the last resort.

Uninstall Ghost Recon Wildlands completely. Restart your PC to remove leftover files. Reinstall the game via Ubisoft Connect or Steam.

Conclusion

The 0xc00007b error in Ghost Recon Wildlands usually comes down to corrupted DLLs, outdated Visual C++ packages, or driver issues. Start with reinstalling Visual C++ and repairing game files, then move on to DirectX and driver updates. If problems persist, a clean reinstall should restore everything.

