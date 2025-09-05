Ghost Recon Wildlands: Resolve Tarija 00019 and 00014 Errors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Ghost Recon Wildlands error Tarija 00019 and 00014 appear when players attempt to connect to Ubisoft servers. However, the steps in this guide can help you fix these issues and get back into the game without interruptions.

How can I fix Ghost Recon Wildlands error Tarija 00019 and 00014?

1. Restart your network equipment

A quick restart of your router and modem can clear temporary glitches.

Turn off your router and modem. Wait at least 60 seconds before powering them back on. Reconnect to your network and try launching the game again.

This simple reset often clears temporary connection issues that trigger the errors.

2. Check Ubisoft server status

Sometimes the problem is not on your end but with Ubisoft servers.

Visit the Ubisoft support page or check social channels for server updates. If servers are down, wait until Ubisoft resolves the issue before reconnecting.

Server outages are a frequent cause of lag, stuttering, or disconnecting issues in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

3. Disable firewall and antivirus temporarily

Security software can block Ubisoft connections if set too strictly.

Open your firewall or antivirus software. Temporarily disable it and try launching the game.

If the error is gone, add Ghost Recon Wildlands to the exceptions list.

Overly strict security software can block Ubisoft connections, leading to Tarija errors.

4. Verify game files

Corrupted files can cause this issue, but you can verify them by following these steps:

Open Ubisoft Connect or Steam. Navigate to Ghost Recon Wildlands in your library. Choose the option to verify or repair game files.



This process ensures that no corrupted files are preventing your game from starting properly. For more solutions, see our guide on fixing Ghost Recon Wildlands when it will not start.

5. Reset network settings

Resetting your network clears misconfigurations that might block Ubisoft services.

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Network & Internet. Scroll down and select Network reset.

Restart your PC and reconnect to your network.

A full network reset clears misconfigured settings that might block Ubisoft services.

6. Reinstall the game

If nothing works, reinstalling ensures a clean and updated installation.

Uninstall Ghost Recon Wildlands. Download and reinstall the latest version. Launch the game and test if the error is resolved.

If other fixes fail, reinstalling ensures you have a clean and updated installation. You can also check our complete guide to fix common Ghost Recon Wildlands issues.

Conclusion

Ghost Recon Wildlands error Tarija 00019 and 00014 are usually connection related and can be fixed with simple troubleshooting. Restarting your router, verifying game files, and adjusting firewall settings are often enough to resolve the issue.

