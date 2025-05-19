Microsoft unveils GitHub Copilot agent that can code for you

Only available to Copilot Enterprise and Copilot Plus subscribers

Microsoft Build 2025 is underway, and we’re seeing some exciting updates from the company. Besides new features for Edge, Microsoft today announced GitHub Copilot coding agent.

This Copilot agent in GitHub can fix bugs, add features, and improve documentation all on a developer’s behalf. It’s built right into GitHub Copilot and starts working automatically once you assign it a task. The agent launches a virtual machine, clones your repo, and scans the entire codebase.

As the GitHub Copilot agent works, it saves changes and keeps detailed logs explaining what it’s doing. Once finished, it tags you for review so you can check its work and leave feedback. The agent can then automatically handle your comments and make further adjustments.

The GitHub Copilot agent also pulls context from related issues and pull requests to better understand your project’s goals. This helps it follow coding standards and project-specific instructions more accurately. The coding agent is available now for Copilot Enterprise and Copilot Plus subscribers.

You can access the Copilot coding agent from GitHub’s website, mobile app, or command-line interface. In addition, Microsoft open-sourced GitHub Copilot for Visual Studio Code. This lets developers extend and customize the AI’s capabilities to fit their needs. Google and OpenAI have similar coding agents — Google’s Jules and OpenAI’s Codex.