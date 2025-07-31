GitHub Copilot Hits 20 Million Users as AI Coding Market Heats Up

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

GitHub Copilot has now been used by over 20 million users, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Those numbers popped up in the company’s Q4 earnings call from yesterday. Do note that the 20 million mark includes all-time users, not just those active today.

To catch you up, GitHub Copilot reached the 15 million user base milestone just back in April. Considerinbg those details, the new, reported number hints at a significant growth. Microsoft says Copilot is now used by 90 of the Fortune 100, while enterprise adoption jumped 75% since last quarter.

Nadella noted that Copilot is now bigger than GitHub was as a whole when Microsoft acquired it back in 2018. GitHub isn’t alone in this space, by the way. AI coding tools are becoming one of the few areas in generative AI that consistently bring in real money.

Cursor, which is a rival to GitHub Copilot, reportedly had more than a million daily users back in March. Its annual recurring revenue has since doubled from $200 million to over $500 million. That tells us the immense growth AI coding tools are seeing these days.

While GitHub and Cursor started out solving different problems, they’re now building similar features, including AI agents that review code and take on routine programming tasks.

Not to forget, Google has already acquired Windsurf’s founders, while OpenAI and Anthropic are expanding their own AI dev tools with Codex and Claude Code. Needless to say, the compeition in the assited coding space is going to only increase between these AI tech giants.