GitHub Copilot for Azure Debuts in Visual Studio 2022

GitHub Copilot is becoming central hub for managing Azure in VS

GitHub Copilot for Azure is now available in Public Preview inside Visual Studio 2022 (version 17.14 or later). The new extension integrates directly with the Azure MCP server, letting developers manage, deploy, and diagnose cloud resources right from Copilot Chat, without leaving the IDE.

Microsoft says this update is designed to simplify cloud workflows by giving developers zero-setup access to essential Azure tools. The extension automatically installs and runs the Azure MCP server on first launch, so there’s no manual configuration needed.

What’s included in the preview

The Copilot for Azure extension comes with a broad range of supported tools:

Azure App Configuration and Best Practices

Azure CLI and Developer CLI (azd)

Azure Container Registry

Azure Cosmos DB

Azure Data Explorer

PostgreSQL Flexible Server

Azure Functions and Kubernetes Service

Azure SQL Database and Elastic Pool

Azure Key Vault and Storage

Developers can ask Copilot to handle common tasks such as listing resources, pulling logs, diagnosing downtime, or deploying with azd.

Here’s what you need before using the extension:

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14 or later with Agent Mode enabled

A GitHub Copilot subscription with Copilot Chat active

A Microsoft account tied to an Azure subscription

Once installed, you simply:

Add the GitHub Copilot for Azure extension from Visual Studio’s marketplace

extension from Visual Studio’s marketplace Open Copilot Chat in Agent Mode

Enable the Azure Extension under Select Tools

Start running queries, from checking web app uptime to listing tenant details

Microsoft has also announced plans to expand the Azure toolset further and integrate with Visual Studio in upcoming releases.