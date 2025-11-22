Google Revisits JPEG XL in Chromium After Earlier Removal

Google has resumed work on JPEG XL in Chromium, but there is no timeline for Chrome release

Three years ago, Google removed JPEG XL support from Chrome, stating there wasn’t enough interest at the time. That position has now changed.

In a recent note to developers, a Chrome team representative confirmed that work has restarted to bring JPEG XL to Chromium and said Google “would ship it in Chrome” once long-term maintenance and the usual launch requirements are met.

The team explained that other platforms moved ahead. Safari supports JPEG XL, and Windows 11 users can add native support through an image extension from Microsoft Store. The format is also confirmed for use in PDF documents. There has been continuous demand from developers and users who ask for its return.

Before Google ships the feature in Chrome, the company wants the integration to be secure and supported over time.

Chrome JPEG XL implementation adds animation support

A developer has submitted new code that reintroduces JPEG XL to Chromium. This version is marked as feature complete. The developer said it also “includes animation support,” which earlier implementations did not offer. The code passes most of Chrome’s automated testing, but it remains under review and is not available to users.

The featured image is taken from an unlisted developer demo created for testing purposes.

JPEG XL is a newer image format intended as a replacement for traditional JPEG files. It can reduce file size without loss in visual quality. This may help web pages load faster and reduce data usage. More details are available on the official JPEG XL website.

Google has not provided a timeline for JPEG XL support in Chrome. Users cannot enable the format today, but development has restarted after years without progress.