Google’s NotebookLM now available for all Workspace for Education users

Google is making its AI-powered learning tool, NotebookLM, available to all Google Workspace for Education users, no matter their age group. NotebookLM acts as a personal tutor, helping students and teachers break down content with real-time summaries, quizzes, lesson plans, and even audio overviews.

Educators can upload materials like lecture notes or curriculum documents and let the AI generate helpful study tools based on them.

This tool is now covered under Google’s Workspace for Education Terms of Service, meaning user data won’t be used to train AI and remains private. It also meets privacy standards like FERPA and COPPA.

NotebookLM works in over 180 regions and supports 35+ languages. Users can control who accesses their notebooks and share them only within their organization. It’s live now under both Rapid and Scheduled Release, and comes built-in for all Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus users.

What makes NotebookLM stand out is how naturally it fits into classroom workflows. Teachers can turn their notes into guided lessons in seconds, and students can ask follow-up questions or replay audio overviews to reinforce learning.

It’s designed to support active, self-paced education across age levels, making it easier to understand even complex topics.