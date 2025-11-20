HAR File Explained: How to Open and Generate One

Ever wondered what a HAR file is or why some websites ask for one during troubleshooting? This guide shows you what it does and how you can use it to diagnose problems in your browser.

What Is A HAR File And How To Open It

HAR file overview

A HAR file stores HTTP session data that helps you examine how a webpage loads. Browsers create it when you record network activity, and developers rely on it to debug slow or failing pages.

What a HAR file contains

Request and response headers

Resource load times

Cookies

Redirect chains

Errors captured during the session

Why you may need a HAR file

Troubleshoot slow pages

Share debugging data with support teams

Inspect failing requests

Analyze caching or CDN behavior

How to open a HAR file

1. Open HAR file in Chrome or Edge

Follow these steps for Chromium:

Open Chrome or Edge. Press Ctrl + Shift + I. Select Network.

Drag your HAR file into the Network panel. Review requests, timings, and errors.

When you work with HAR data, you often compare it with other diagnostic outputs such as a Windows debug log. You can learn more about it in this Debug Log File Guide.

2. Open HAR file in Firefox

Firefox users need to do the following:

Open Firefox. Press Ctrl + Shift + I. Select Network.

Drag the HAR file into the panel. Inspect each request.

If your Firefox console stops showing diagnostic information, fix that issue before generating a HAR. In case you’re having issues with it, check our guide on how to Fix Firefox Console Log.

3. Use an online HAR viewer

Some users prefer using online tools and you can use them like this:

Go to an online HAR analyzer site. Upload your HAR file. Inspect headers, cookies, and timings.

4. Use a desktop HAR viewer

Install an advanced HAR viewer or debugging tool. Launch the app. Load your HAR file. Sort requests by type, method, or duration.

How to generate a HAR file

1. Generate HAR file in Chrome or Edge

Steps for Chromium browsers are pretty simple:

Open Chrome or Edge. Press Ctrl + Shift + I. Select Network. Enable Preserve log. Reload the page you want to capture. Select Export HAR.



2. Generate HAR file in Firefox

For Firefox, do the following:

Open Firefox. Press Ctrl + Shift + I. Select Network. Reload the website. Click the cog icon. Select Save all as HAR.



3. Generate HAR file in Safari

Open Safari. Go to Settings > Advanced. Enable Show Develop menu in menu bar. Open Develop > Show Web Inspector. Select Network and reload the page. Export the log as a HAR file.

What problems a HAR file can help you solve

Slow loading pages

Repeated request failures

Redirect loops

Cache issues

CDN delays

Authentication or cookie problems

Blocked or mixed content

FAQs

What program opens HAR files? Any modern browser with DevTools opens HAR files. Are HAR files safe? HAR files contain cookies and request data, so share them only with trusted support teams. What format is a HAR file? HAR uses JSON formatting, which makes it readable by browsers and debugging tools. Can I edit a HAR file? You can edit HAR files in any text editor because they use JSON format.

A HAR file captures the complete loading process of a webpage and helps you diagnose performance problems or failed requests. You can generate one in any major browser.

If you also test pages stored on your computer, learning how to open local files in your browser makes HAR generation easier during development.