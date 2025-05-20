Here's How to Enable AI Actions in File Explorer in Windows 11

This is for Windows 11 Insiders only, by the way

Microsoft has added a new set of AI-powered tools for File Explorer bundled under AI Actions. This feature is rolling out quietly in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds. Now that you are here, we’re quite sure you’re looking to enable AI Actions in Windows 11’s File Explorer.

But there’s a catch: not everyone sees them yet. Microsoft is rolling this out gradually, and unless you’re part of the lucky few, you’ll need to turn it on yourself. Thankfully, it only takes a few steps; credit goes to @Phatomofearth and Neowin for the same.

First of all, make sure you’re running Windows 11 build 26120.4151 (KB5058486) or later. This build is available in the Dev and Beta Channels of the Insider program. Once you’ve confirmed that, you’re ready to enable AI Actions manually.

Step-by-Step Methods to Enable AI Actions in File Explorer in Windows 11

First of all, download ViveTool from GitHub and unzip it to an easy-to-find location (like C:\Vive). Next, open the command prompt by clicking on Start, typing cmd, right-clicking it, and choosing Run as administrator. Then, navigate to the ViveTool Folder and type: cd C:\Vive (Or wherever you saved it.) Now, simply run the Activation Command by pasting and entering: vivetool /enable /id:54792954,55345819,48433719 Finally, restart your PC.

Once rebooted, right-click an image file. Now, you should see AI Actions in the menu as seen in the image below.

What Works Right Now?

For now, AI Actions enabled inside File Explorer in Windows 11 only support image files—specifically JPG, JPEG, and PNG. You’ll get features like background removal, blur, and object erase.

More file types are coming later, including support for Microsoft 365 files with options to summarize documents and generate FAQs.

If you are wondering wherether you’ll need a Copilot+ PC for it, good news is that you don’t. As long as you have a Winbdows 11 device, it will work just fine.

So, while not everyone may love the growing list of context menu options, at least this time they come with some genuinely useful tricks.