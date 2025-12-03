Easy Ways to Close Running Apps on Windows 11

If your PC slows down or freezes, you can close running apps on Windows 11 using several built-in tools. This quick guide shows you the fastest methods and when to use each one.

How Do I Close Running Apps on Windows 11?

Close running apps with Task Manager

Apps may freeze, consume high CPU, or stop responding. You can end them instantly through Task Manager.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click Processes. Select the app you want to close. Click End task.



Task Manager stops the entire process tree and frees RAM and CPU immediately.

Close background apps from Settings

Some apps keep running in the background and drain battery or network data.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Apps. Click Installed apps. Select the app. Click Advanced options.

Set Background apps permissions to Never.



Windows stops the app from launching background tasks after you adjust these permissions.

You can learn more about managing background activity in this guide on controlling background apps in Windows 11.

Close apps with the keyboard shortcut Alt + F4

You want a fast way to close the active window without menus.

Select the window you want to close. Press Alt + F4. Repeat to close additional apps.

Windows binds Alt + F4 to the direct close command for active applications.

For broader window management, you can also see how to minimize all windows instantly.

Force close frozen apps

Sometimes an app stops responding and regular closing methods do not work.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Click Processes. Select the frozen app. Right-click it. Click End task to force close it.

Force closing stops non-responsive threads and resets the app completely.

Close apps from the Start menu

You opened an app recently and want to shut it quickly.

Press Windows. Right-click the app listed under Pinned or Recent. Click Close window.



The Start menu provides quick access to open app processes and their window controls.

Close apps using Windows Terminal

You want a command-line method for automation or remote troubleshooting.

Press Windows + X and select Windows Terminal (Admin). Type tasklist to view running apps. Type taskkill /IM appname.exe /F and press Enter.

Example

taskkill /IM notepad.exe /F

Windows terminates the app process directly, which helps when troubleshooting scripts or remote issues.

If you want a deeper walkthrough, check out how to use tasklist and taskkill in Windows.

FAQs

How do I know which apps use the most resources Open Task Manager, click Processes, and sort by CPU, Memory, or Disk. Should I close all background apps No. Some background apps support Windows security, updates, and drivers. Why does an app reopen after I close it Some apps include auto-restart features. Disable them in Startup apps inside Settings. Does closing apps speed up my PC Yes. Stopping apps frees RAM and CPU, which improves performance on resource-heavy systems.

Closing running apps on Windows 11 takes only a few seconds when you use the right method for your situation. Try Task Manager for frozen apps, Settings to limit background activity, and Terminal commands when you need more control.