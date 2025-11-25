Tasklist and Taskkill Guide: View and Stop Windows Processes

Tasklist and Taskkill help you inspect running processes and force close stubborn apps. These built-in tools run in Command Prompt and give you control when Task Manager cannot respond.

How to Use Tasklist and Taskkill in Windows?

What Tasklist Does

Tasklist shows every running process on your system and includes details like memory usage, image names, and PID values.

When to Use Tasklist

When Task Manager does not load

When you need PID numbers

When troubleshooting hangs or resource spikes

View All Running Processes

Run the following steps to display a complete list of processes:

Press Windows key and type cmd. Select Run as administrator.

Type tasklist and press Enter.



Sort Processes by Memory Usage

Follow these steps to see which processes use the most RAM:

Open Command Prompt as admin. Type tasklist /fo table /nh | sort /r /+64

Review the processes that consume the most memory.

Filter Processes by Name

Use these steps to filter your view to a specific app:

Open Command Prompt. Type tasklist /fi "imagename eq firefox.exe"

Review the filtered results.

When to Use Taskkill

When apps freeze

When CPU usage spikes unexpectedly

When apps block shutdown

When processes stay open after a crash

Close an App by Name

Follow these steps to stop an app safely:

Press Windows key and open Command Prompt. Type taskkill /im notepad.exe

Press Enter.

Force Close an Unresponsive App

Use this method when apps ignore normal close commands:

Open Command Prompt as admin. Type taskkill /f /im chrome.exe Wait for the confirmation message.

Kill a Process by PID

Use these steps to terminate a specific instance of an app:

Run tasklist to view PID numbers. Identify the PID to terminate. Type taskkill /pid 1234 using the correct PID.

Stop Background Apps That Slow Your PC

Follow these steps to identify heavy background processes:

Run tasklist Find resource-heavy items. Terminate them with Taskkill.

Terminate Leftover Processes After a Crash

Use this to remove stuck app instances:

Run tasklist to find leftovers. Note their PIDs. Close them with Taskkill.

Troubleshoot Suspicious Activity

Follow these steps to control unfamiliar processes:

Inspect running items via Tasklist. Identify suspicious entries. Terminate them with Taskkill.

Tips for Best Results

Use these best practices:

Use /f only for frozen applications. Verify PIDs before killing processes. Use filters to reduce errors. Create batch scripts for repeated tasks.

FAQs

What is the difference between Tasklist and Taskkill? Tasklist shows running processes while Taskkill closes them. Do I need admin rights? You need admin rights for protected or system processes. Can Taskkill damage Windows? You stay safe as long as you avoid terminating critical system processes. Is Taskkill better than Task Manager? It provides deeper control when apps freeze or hide.

Tasklist and Taskkill give you reliable control over frozen, heavy, or suspicious processes. Tasklist helps you inspect system activity while Taskkill lets you stop unwanted apps instantly.