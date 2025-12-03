How to Cut Copy and Paste Using Keyboard on Windows
You can cut copy and paste using keyboard shortcuts on Windows to move text and files faster. This guide explains the exact keys you need and includes mouse steps for users who prefer clicking.
How to cut copy and paste using keyboard on Windows
Cut on Windows
If you want to learn more useful key combos, see this guide on Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts.
Copy on Windows
- Highlight the text or select the file
- Press Ctrl + C
- Move to your target folder or field
- Press Ctrl + V
Paste on Windows
- Place your cursor or open the target folder
- Press Ctrl + V
If copy and paste stops responding, check this article about fixing copy paste not working in Windows 11.
How to use keyboard shortcuts in Windows apps
In text editors like Notepad or Word
- Highlight the text
- Press Ctrl + X or Ctrl + C
- Press Ctrl + V where you want the content
In File Explorer
- Click the file or folder
- Press the shortcut you want
- Press Ctrl + V in the destination folder
For advanced file management, you can review how to copy files using Command Prompt.
How to cut copy and paste using a mouse on Windows
Cut with mouse
Copy with mouse
- Select the text or file
- Right click
- Choose Copy
- Right click where you want it
- Choose Paste
Paste with mouse
- Go to the destination
- Right click
- Choose Paste
Tips
- Press Ctrl + A to select everything
- Press Shift + Arrow Keys to highlight without the mouse
- Press Ctrl + Z to undo an action
- Press Windows + V to open Clipboard History
FAQs
Some apps disable editing actions. Restart the app or check if the field supports typing.
Windows blocks protected items. You can move normal files only.
Yes. They work in Notepad, Edge, Chrome, Word, and File Explorer.
Use Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V to relocate them.
These shortcuts help you manage text and files quickly across Windows. Try both keyboard and mouse methods and use whichever improves your workflow.
