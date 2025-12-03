How to Cut Copy and Paste Using Keyboard on Windows

You can cut copy and paste using keyboard shortcuts on Windows to move text and files faster. This guide explains the exact keys you need and includes mouse steps for users who prefer clicking.

How to cut copy and paste using keyboard on Windows

Cut on Windows

Highlight the text or select the file Press Ctrl + X



Go to the new location Press Ctrl + V

If you want to learn more useful key combos, see this guide on Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts.

Copy on Windows

Highlight the text or select the file Press Ctrl + C



Move to your target folder or field Press Ctrl + V





Paste on Windows

Place your cursor or open the target folder Press Ctrl + V

If copy and paste stops responding, check this article about fixing copy paste not working in Windows 11.

How to use keyboard shortcuts in Windows apps

In text editors like Notepad or Word

Highlight the text Press Ctrl + X or Ctrl + C Press Ctrl + V where you want the content

In File Explorer

Click the file or folder Press the shortcut you want Press Ctrl + V in the destination folder

For advanced file management, you can review how to copy files using Command Prompt.

How to cut copy and paste using a mouse on Windows

Cut with mouse

Select the text or file Right click Choose Cut Right click in the new location Choose Paste





Copy with mouse

Select the text or file Right click Choose Copy Right click where you want it Choose Paste

Paste with mouse

Go to the destination Right click Choose Paste

Tips

Press Ctrl + A to select everything

to select everything Press Shift + Arrow Keys to highlight without the mouse

to highlight without the mouse Press Ctrl + Z to undo an action

to undo an action Press Windows + V to open Clipboard History

FAQs

Why do the shortcuts not work? Some apps disable editing actions. Restart the app or check if the field supports typing. Can I cut and paste system folders? Windows blocks protected items. You can move normal files only. Do these shortcuts work in all Windows apps? Yes. They work in Notepad, Edge, Chrome, Word, and File Explorer. What is the fastest way to move large files? Use Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V to relocate them.

These shortcuts help you manage text and files quickly across Windows. Try both keyboard and mouse methods and use whichever improves your workflow.