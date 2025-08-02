How to Download Tubi TV App on your PC
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Tubi is a free streaming service offering thousands of movies and TV shows with no subscription required. If you’re using a Windows 10 or 11 computer, here’s how to download and use the Tubi app directly on your PC. No browser streaming required – this guide shows you how to install the actual app.
Table of contents
🖥️ How to Download Tubi TV App on Windows
Time needed: 1 minute
- Install via Microsoft Store
1. Open the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 or 11 PC
2. Search for Tubi – Free Movies and TV or just click here
3. Click Get (or Install) to download and install the official app through Microsoft’s platform
- Launch and Sign In
1. When installed, click Launch from the Store or open Start Menu → Tubi
2. Signing up for an account is optional but lets you save watchlists and preferences. No credit card is required
- Alternative: Use Tubi in Your Web Browser
You can simply visit tubitv.com using Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari
Click Sign In or start browsing—no app necessary to watch content
✅ Why Use the Microsoft Store App?
- Full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11
- Optimized UI for desktop and laptop users
- Ability to pin the app to your Start menu or taskbar for one-click access
⚠️ If the App Fails to Install
- Go to Settings → System → Troubleshoot → Other troubleshooters → Windows Store Apps → click Run
- Make sure Windows Update is current
- Restart your PC and retry the installation
Also, if you’re trying to access outside the US, it won’t work, so here’s a guide from VPNCentral that shows how to unblock it.
Quick Summary
|Method
|Steps
|Benefits
|Microsoft Store App
|Store → Install → Launch
|Smooth, native experience
|Browser (Web Version)
|tubitv.com → Sign in or browse
|No app download needed
|Troubleshooter Fix
|Windows Store Apps troubleshoot
|Fix install issues if errors occur
User forum
0 messages