How to Download Tubi TV App on your PC

Tubi is a free streaming service offering thousands of movies and TV shows with no subscription required. If you’re using a Windows 10 or 11 computer, here’s how to download and use the Tubi app directly on your PC. No browser streaming required – this guide shows you how to install the actual app.

🖥️ How to Download Tubi TV App on Windows

Time needed: 1 minute Install via Microsoft Store 1. Open the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 or 11 PC

2. Search for Tubi – Free Movies and TV or just click here

3. Click Get (or Install) to download and install the official app through Microsoft’s platform Launch and Sign In 1. When installed, click Launch from the Store or open Start Menu → Tubi

2. Signing up for an account is optional but lets you save watchlists and preferences. No credit card is required Alternative: Use Tubi in Your Web Browser You can simply visit tubitv.com using Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari

Click Sign In or start browsing—no app necessary to watch content

✅ Why Use the Microsoft Store App?

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11

Optimized UI for desktop and laptop users

Ability to pin the app to your Start menu or taskbar for one-click access

⚠️ If the App Fails to Install

Go to Settings → System → Troubleshoot → Other troubleshooters → Windows Store Apps → click Run Make sure Windows Update is current Restart your PC and retry the installation



Also, if you’re trying to access outside the US, it won’t work, so here’s a guide from VPNCentral that shows how to unblock it.

