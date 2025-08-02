How to Download Tubi TV App on your PC

by Radu Tyrsina 

Tubi is a free streaming service offering thousands of movies and TV shows with no subscription required. If you’re using a Windows 10 or 11 computer, here’s how to download and use the Tubi app directly on your PC. No browser streaming required – this guide shows you how to install the actual app.

Table of contents

🖥️ How to Download Tubi TV App on Windows

Time needed: 1 minute

  1. Install via Microsoft Store

    1. Open the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 or 11 PC
    2. Search for Tubi – Free Movies and TV or just click here
    3. Click Get (or Install) to download and install the official app through Microsoft’s platform

  2. Launch and Sign In

    1. When installed, click Launch from the Store or open Start Menu → Tubi
    2. Signing up for an account is optional but lets you save watchlists and preferences. No credit card is required

  3. Alternative: Use Tubi in Your Web Browser

    You can simply visit tubitv.com using Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari
    Click Sign In or start browsing—no app necessary to watch content

✅ Why Use the Microsoft Store App?

  • Full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11
  • Optimized UI for desktop and laptop users
  • Ability to pin the app to your Start menu or taskbar for one-click access

⚠️ If the App Fails to Install

  1. Go to Settings → System → Troubleshoot → Other troubleshooters → Windows Store Apps → click Run
  2. Make sure Windows Update is current
  3. Restart your PC and retry the installation

Also, if you’re trying to access outside the US, it won’t work, so here’s a guide from VPNCentral that shows how to unblock it.

Quick Summary

MethodStepsBenefits
Microsoft Store AppStore → Install → LaunchSmooth, native experience
Browser (Web Version)tubitv.com → Sign in or browseNo app download needed
Troubleshooter FixWindows Store Apps troubleshootFix install issues if errors occur
