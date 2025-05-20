How to Quickly Fix Minecraft Realms 502 Bad Gateway Error

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

As we write, some Minecraft players are running into the dreaded “502 Bad Gateway” error while trying to connect to Realms.

For the uninitiated, this issue, often tied to server-side problems, usually shows up when Mojang’s Realms servers are having communication issues.

If you’re seeing the error 502 bad gateway when trying to connect to Realms, you’re not alone—it’s been affecting players across all platforms.

Here’s what to do to fix 502 Bad Gateway error when accessing Minecraft Realms:

Check Mojang’s server status. If Realms are down, the 502 Bad Gateway error is likely a temporary backend issue. Update Minecraft from the Microsoft Store. Restarting your router is the next thing to do when seeing the 502 Bad Gateway error. A quick reset might fix bad DNS cache or network hiccups. Log out and back in to your Minecraft account. That refresh often clears temporary token or auth errors. Flush DNS on your PC using the ipconfig /flushdns command in Command Prompt. Also, try making changes to DNS Server. Clear Browser Cache (Edge, Brave, Chrome). Don’t forget to allow Minecraft through Windows Firewall. Wait it out. If it’s a Mojang server issue, there’s not much to do until they fix it.

Players often report that the 502 Bad Gateway error often pops up during Realms maintenance or when traffic spikes hit Mojang’s servers. It’s frustrating, especially if you’re trying to join friends or host a world, but usually, this bug resolves within hours.

Mojang hasn’t offered an official fix yet, but their support page lists general tips for Realms connectivity issues. Until then, if you hit the Minecraft Realms error 502 bad gateway message again, just try these steps and stay patient.