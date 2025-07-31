How to Get Free Microsoft Store Gift Card Codes

Looking for free Microsoft Store gift card codes? Whether you want to buy apps, games, or digital content, there are safe and legal ways to earn Microsoft credit – without paying a cent. Below, we list the best platforms and methods that actually work.

✅ 1. Microsoft Rewards (Official Method)

Microsoft Rewards is the most reliable way to get free Microsoft Store gift cards.

How it works:

Sign in with your Microsoft account at rewards.microsoft.com.

Earn points by using Bing, completing quizzes, or playing Xbox Game Pass quests.

Redeem your points for Microsoft Store credit.

🎯 Tip: Use Bing as your daily search engine to rack up points fast.

✅ 2. Free Survey & Cashback Sites

Some trusted platforms let you earn gift cards by completing surveys or cashing in rewards:

Swagbucks – Complete tasks and surveys, then redeem for Microsoft Store cards.

– Complete tasks and surveys, then redeem for Microsoft Store cards. InboxDollars – Get paid for watching videos or trying offers.

– Get paid for watching videos or trying offers. PrizeRebel – Earn points and redeem them for Xbox/Microsoft Store codes.

Always check the gift card availability by country before signing up.

✅ 3. Microsoft Store Promotions & Events

Microsoft occasionally runs promotional campaigns where you can win or earn gift cards.

Look out for seasonal sales , student offers , or Xbox Live events .

, , or . Some giveaways happen via the Xbox Dashboard, especially around major launches.

✅ 4. Join Giveaways on Reddit or Discord

Certain subreddits like r/Giveaways , r/MicrosoftRewards , or gaming Discord servers host legit code drops.

Warning: Avoid links to shady third-party websites. Never enter credit card info for a “free code.”

🚫 Avoid Generators and Code Crackers

If a website says you can generate unlimited Microsoft Store codes—it’s a scam.

These tools are fake, often filled with ads, malware, or phishing pages. Stick to the methods above to stay safe.

🧠 Why This Matters

Microsoft gift cards don’t expire and can be used for apps, games, movies, and even Xbox Game Pass. Getting them for free through official channels helps you save money while staying secure.

