How to Link Your Child's Account in ChatGPT for Parental Oversight & Control

Late last month, OpenAI introduced parental controls for ChatGPT. The option helps parents link accounts with their teens, manage how the chatbot is used, and set limits for safer, more age-appropriate conversations. The update also includes new safety filters, a parent resource hub, and alerts for potential well-being concerns. In this guide, we’ll walk you through every steps to set up parental controls in ChatGPT.

How to Set up Parental Controls in ChatGPT for Your Teen’s Safety

Setting up ChatGPT’s parental controls is simple. Here’s how to do it:

1. Invite your teen using Parental Controls setting

Parents can start by sending an invitation link to their teen’s ChatGPT account. Here’s how to do it:

Open ChatGPT linked to parent’s email

Then, click on the profile option from the bottom left

Next, click on Settings

Now, tap on the Parental Controls option as seen below

Then, click on Add family member

Now, enter your teens email and hit Send button.

Once the teen accepts, both accounts are linked and you as a parent can start monitoring your teens activity inside ChatGPT. OpenAI will send an email similar to this:

2. Manage Teen Safety Notifications

After linking, parents can open safety notifications panel, to get notified about ther child’s activity in ChatGPT. Here’s what the OpenAI’s mentions about teen safety notifications inside ChatGPT:

Teen safety notifications: Choose how we should contact you if our trained reviewers identify that your teen has asked ChatGPT about certain serious safety concerns.

3. Monitor well-being alerts

If ChatGPT detects signs that a teen might be struggling with self-harm or distress, OpenAI’s team reviews the case. In serious matter, parents may receive alerts via push notifications and email notifications.

Summing up

That’s all we have for you in this guide for setting up parental controls in ChatGPT. In an era where AI’s dominance is getting much bigger, it’s important for parents to take care of their kids. OpenAI, bring one of the biggest players in the AI industry, knows this and doing its bit to protect kids interaction with the AI assistant.

