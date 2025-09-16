ChatGPT for Teens: OpenAI Adds Teen Safety Tools and Parental Controls

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OpenAI is understandably quite serious to make ChatGPT safer for teens. The company today announced a series of features designed to protect teens while giving parents more control over how AI shows up in their homes.

Age Prediction System Coming Soon

OpenAI is developing a system to identify whether a user is over or under 18. If ChatGPT detects someone is a teen, the app will automatically apply age-appropriate rules. These include blocking graphic sexual content and, in rare emergencies, alerting law enforcement to ensure safety.

More importantly, when there is uncertainty about the age, OpenAI says it will “take the safer route and default to the under-18 experience.” In such case, adults will have the option to verify their age to unlock full access.

Parental Controls to Roll Out Soon

As promised earlier, parents will get new parental tools to guide their teen’s ChatGPT experience by the end of this month. These include:

Linking their own account with their teen’s (minimum age 13).

Choosing which ChatGPT features to disable, such as memory and chat history.

Receiving alerts when the system detects their teen may be in acute distress.

Setting blackout hours when their teen cannot use ChatGPT.

These controls are designed to help parents establish healthy boundaries while keeping AI useful and supportive.

OpenAI further says it will continue to prioritize teen safety over privacy and freedom when conflicts arise, explaining that the stakes are higher for younger users. The company also acknowledged that predicting age is difficult but believes this cautious approach is the right path forward.