How to log in to Army email (CAC / Army 365) on Windows

Stuck at the certificate prompt or getting “No valid certificate,” “403,” or “Client auth required” when accessing Army email? On Windows, successful sign‑in usually comes down to a working CAC reader, DoD root certificates, the Smart Card service, and a clean browser profile.

Applies to: Windows 11/10 Time: 5–10 minutes Skill: Intermediate

Before you start

Use a supported desktop browser (Edge or Chrome).

Have your CAC, PIN, and reader (USB) ready.

Temporarily turn off VPN/proxy content filters.

1) Verify the Smart Card stack

Reader detected: Plug CAC reader into a direct USB port (avoid hubs). In Device Manager, confirm it appears under Smart card readers.

Plug CAC reader into a direct USB port (avoid hubs). In Device Manager, confirm it appears under Smart card readers. Service running: Press Win + R , type services.msc → set Smart Card service to Automatic and Running. If it won’t start, see smart card cannot perform the requested operation.

2) Install or refresh DoD certificates

Remove stale/duplicate DoD certs from Manage user certificates if you’ve migrated recently.

Import the latest DoD Root/Intermediate certificates into Trusted Root and Intermediate Certification Authorities. For help, see install certificates on Windows 11.

3) Use Edge with a clean profile

Clear cookies/cache and restart the browser (see clear Edge cache).

and restart the browser (see clear Edge cache). Try InPrivate or a fresh profile to avoid cached cert selections.

or a fresh profile to avoid cached cert selections. IE mode (only if required by your portal): In Edge > Settings > Default browser, enable “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode.”

4) Select the correct certificate at prompt

Choose your EMAIL SIGN certificate (not ID or PIV AUTH for OWA sign‑in).

certificate (not ID or PIV AUTH for OWA sign‑in). If you see multiple, pick the one with the most recent expiration and correct UPN/email.

Enter your CAC PIN carefully. After 3–5 bad attempts, the PIN may lock and require a reset.

5) Still can’t sign in?

DNS or SSL errors: Disable VPN/proxy and check DNS availability.

Disable VPN/proxy and check DNS availability. 403/Client certificate required: Reimport DoD certs, then try a new Edge profile.

Reimport DoD certs, then try a new Edge profile. No certificate listed: Reinsert CAC, try a different USB port/reader, and confirm the Smart Card service is running.

Reinsert CAC, try a different USB port/reader, and confirm the Smart Card service is running. PIN locked: Visit your servicing office to unblock PIN (RAPIDS).

FAQs

Which certificate do I pick? Use the one labeled EMAIL SIGN for OWA access unless your command specifies otherwise.

Why does Chrome fail but Edge works? Edge supports IE mode and tighter Windows cert integration, which some portals still expect.

