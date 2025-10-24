How to Minimize and Maximize Windows in Windows 11

Learning how to minimize and maximize windows in Windows 11 helps you organize your workspace efficiently. Whether you’re multitasking or focusing on one app, these quick actions keep your desktop tidy and your workflow smooth.

How to Minimize and Maximize Windows on Windows 11?

How to Minimize Windows on Windows 11

1. Use the Title Bar Buttons

Look at the top-right corner of the window. Click the dash (-) icon to minimize the window.

The app will move to your taskbar.

If your minimize, maximize, or close buttons disappear, learn how to fix missing window control buttons in Windows 11.

2. Use a Keyboard Shortcut

Try this when you prefer using your keyboard instead of the mouse.

Press Windows + Down Arrow once to minimize an active window. If the window is already maximized, press it twice: once to restore, and once to minimize.

3. Minimize All Open Windows at Once

Use this shortcut when your desktop is full of open apps.

Press Windows + D to show the desktop instantly. Press Windows + D again to restore all minimized windows.

If your PC keeps minimizing everything automatically, check this guide on how to stop Windows 10 from minimizing all windows.

4. Shake to Minimize Other Windows

This is a quick way to focus on one app at a time.

Click and hold the title bar of the window you want to keep open. Quickly shake your mouse back and forth. All other windows will minimize, leaving only your selected one visible.

How to Maximize Windows on Windows 11

Use these simple methods to make any window fill your screen.

1. Use the Title Bar Buttons

Click the square icon in the top-right corner of your window.

The window will expand to fill your screen. Click the same icon again to restore it to its previous size.

2. Use a Keyboard Shortcut

Keyboard shortcuts are the fastest way to maximize apps.

Press Windows + Up Arrow to maximize your current window. Press it again to confirm it fills the entire screen.

3. Maximize by Dragging

You can also use your mouse to enlarge a window quickly.

Click the title bar of a window and drag it to the top edge of your screen. Release the mouse button when you see a faint outline.

The window will automatically maximize.

If a program refuses to open in full size, see how to fix apps that will not maximize from the taskbar in Windows 11.

How to Restore a Window to Its Original Size

If you want a window that is not minimized or maximized, you can resize it manually.

Move your mouse cursor over any edge of the window. When the cursor turns into a double-headed arrow, click and drag. Adjust until the window is the size you prefer.

FAQs

How do I minimize all windows except one? Use the shake method. Grab the title bar of the window you want to keep open and shake it to minimize everything else. Can I use Task View to manage windows? Yes. Press Windows + Tab to open Task View, where you can quickly switch, minimize, or close open apps. Why does my window not maximize properly? It might be stuck or off-screen. Right click the taskbar icon, select Move, and drag it back into view. Can I disable the minimize and maximize buttons? Yes. Developers can disable them through system settings or registry edits, but it is not recommended for general users.

Conclusion

Knowing how to minimize and maximize windows in Windows 11 keeps your workspace organized and helps you switch between tasks more efficiently. Whether you like using your mouse or keyboard, these methods make managing multiple apps fast and simple.