How to Take a Screenshot on Chromebook Quickly and Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Taking a screenshot on a Chromebook is simple once you know the shortcuts. Whether you need the entire screen, a selected area, or just one window, these steps cover all situations.

How can I screenshot on Chromebook?

1. Take a Full-Screen Screenshot

Use this when you need to capture everything visible on your screen.

Press Ctrl + Show Windows (rectangle with two lines).

Find the saved screenshot in the Downloads folder. Open it with the built-in image viewer or share it directly.

For more options, see this guide on how to screenshot on Google Chrome. After you take a full-screen screenshot, you can quickly paste it into Google Docs, Gmail, or chat using ChromeOS shortcuts. For steps, see how to copy and paste on Chromebook.

2. Capture a Partial Screenshot

This method is best if you want only a specific section of your screen.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Show Windows . Drag the crosshair pointer to highlight the area. Release to save the screenshot automatically.

3. Grab a Window Screenshot

Choose this option if you want to capture a single app or browser window.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Show Windows . Click the window you want to capture. Find the file saved in your Downloads folder.

4. Use the Screen Capture Tool

This tool gives you more control and includes video recording options.

Press Shift + Ctrl + Show Windows , then choose Screen capture. Select full screen, partial screen, or window capture.

Pick screenshot or screen recording from the toolbar.

If you want to record your screen instead, check this guide on how to record video on Chrome.

5. Use an External Keyboard

If your Chromebook has a traditional keyboard, shortcuts use the F5 key.

Replace the Show Windows key with F5 . Press Ctrl + F5 for full screen. Use Ctrl + Shift + F5 for a partial screenshot.

FAQs

Where are Chromebook screenshots saved? They go directly to the Downloads folder unless you change the location in settings. Can I take a screenshot without the keyboard? Yes. Open the Quick Settings menu, choose Screen capture, and select the area. How do I edit a screenshot? Open the screenshot in the Gallery app. Use built-in tools to crop, rotate, or mark it up.

Conclusion

Now you know how to screenshot on Chromebook using shortcuts or the capture tool. Whether it is the whole screen or just part of it, these methods make the process fast and easy. If you also face issues with your device camera, see our full guide on how to fix Chromebook camera not working.