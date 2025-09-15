How to Copy and Paste on Chromebook (Easy Guide)

Learning how to copy and paste on Chromebook is simple and can save you time. You can use keyboard shortcuts, trackpad, or even touch gestures. Here are the exact steps.

How to Copy and Paste on Chromebook?

1. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts are the fastest way to copy and paste on a Chromebook.

Select the text or file you want to copy. Press Ctrl + C to copy it. Place your cursor where you want to paste. Press Ctrl + V to paste it.

If you often use shortcuts, you may also want to learn how to screenshot on Chromebook.

2. Copy and Paste with the Trackpad

You can also use the trackpad if you prefer clicks instead of shortcuts.

Highlight the text or file. Tap the trackpad with two fingers to open the context menu. Select Copy from the menu.

Move your cursor, then two-finger tap again and choose Paste.

3. Copy and Paste with Touchscreen

On touchscreen Chromebooks, copying and pasting works like on a tablet.

Touch and hold the text or image until a selection tool appears. Drag the handles to highlight your selection. Tap Copy in the pop-up menu. Move to the target location and tap Paste.

4. Copy and Paste Between Apps

Chromebooks allow copying between different apps like Docs, Gmail, or Slides.

Highlight content in one app and copy it. Switch to the other app using the app shelf or Alt + Tab . Place the cursor and paste the content directly.

5. Use Clipboard History

ChromeOS includes clipboard history for quick access to multiple copied items.

Press Search + V . A list of your recent copied items appears.

Click the item you want to paste into your document or app.

FAQs

How do you right click on a Chromebook to copy and paste? Tap the trackpad with two fingers at once to bring up the right-click menu, then select Copy or Paste. What is the paste shortcut on Chromebook? The paste shortcut is Ctrl + V. Use Ctrl + Shift + V to paste without formatting. Can I copy and paste images on Chromebook? Yes. Right-click an image with two fingers or long press on touchscreens, then select Copy image. You can paste it into supported apps. How do I clear clipboard history on Chromebook? Press Search + V, then click the X next to the item you want to remove from the clipboard history list.

Conclusion

Copying and pasting on a Chromebook can be done with keyboard shortcuts, the trackpad, or touchscreen gestures. For extra productivity, enable clipboard history to manage multiple items at once. If you want to take things further, you can also learn how to bypass admin on Chromebook or even install Windows 11 on Chromebook for advanced customization.