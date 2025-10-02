How to Safely Sign Out of School Account on Windows 11

Learn how to sign out school account from Windows 11 quickly. This guide shows step by step how to disconnect your school or work account and manage login settings safely.

How to Sign Out School Account from Windows 11?

1. Open Settings

Start by accessing the Settings app.

Press Win + I to open Settings. Click Accounts in the left menu.



2. Go to Access Work or School

Navigate to the account management area.

Select Access work or school in the Accounts section.

You will see all connected accounts listed.

3. Select the School Account

Choose the account you want to disconnect.

Click the school account you want to sign out of. Choose Disconnect.



4. Confirm the Removal

Finish the process by confirming your choice.

A message will appear asking you to confirm. Select Yes to remove the account. Restart your PC to complete the process.

Alternative: Sign Out Temporarily

You can log out without removing the account completely.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Del. Select Sign out.

This ends your session but keeps the account on the device.

FAQs

How do I switch from a school to a personal account on Windows 11? Remove the school account in Settings, then add your personal Microsoft account under Email & accounts. Does removing a school account delete my files? No. Your local files stay safe, but access to school-linked apps, OneDrive, and email is removed. Can I add the account again later? Yes. Go to Access work or school and select Connect to re-add it. Can I keep both school and personal accounts on Windows 11? Yes. Windows 11 allows multiple accounts. You can use a personal Microsoft account alongside your school account without issues.

Conclusion

Signing out of a school account on Windows 11 is straightforward. You can either disconnect it entirely through Settings or sign out temporarily if you still need the account available later. This gives you full control over which accounts stay active on your device.