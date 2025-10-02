How to Safely Sign Out of School Account on Windows 11
Learn how to sign out school account from Windows 11 quickly. This guide shows step by step how to disconnect your school or work account and manage login settings safely.
How to Sign Out School Account from Windows 11?
1. Open Settings
Start by accessing the Settings app.
2. Go to Access Work or School
Navigate to the account management area.
3. Select the School Account
Choose the account you want to disconnect.
4. Confirm the Removal
Finish the process by confirming your choice.
- A message will appear asking you to confirm.
- Select Yes to remove the account.
- Restart your PC to complete the process.
Alternative: Sign Out Temporarily
You can log out without removing the account completely.
- Press Ctrl + Alt + Del.
- Select Sign out.
- This ends your session but keeps the account on the device.
FAQs
Remove the school account in Settings, then add your personal Microsoft account under Email & accounts.
No. Your local files stay safe, but access to school-linked apps, OneDrive, and email is removed.
Yes. Go to Access work or school and select Connect to re-add it.
Yes. Windows 11 allows multiple accounts. You can use a personal Microsoft account alongside your school account without issues.
Conclusion
Signing out of a school account on Windows 11 is straightforward. You can either disconnect it entirely through Settings or sign out temporarily if you still need the account available later. This gives you full control over which accounts stay active on your device.
