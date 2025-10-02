Quick Steps to Sign Out of Your Microsoft Account Anywhere

Learn how to sign out of your Microsoft account on Windows 11, Outlook, web, and mobile apps. This step by step guide helps you disconnect securely on any device.

How to Sign Out of Microsoft Account?

1. On Windows 11

Here’s how to log out of your Microsoft account in Windows 11:

Click the Start menu and open Settings.

Select Accounts from the left sidebar.

Go to Your info. Choose Sign in with a local account instead.

Follow the prompts, then restart your PC.

If you want additional details and screenshots, check this guide on how to sign out of Microsoft account on PC.

Signing out a school or work profile follows a different path on Windows 11, so check this focused guide on how to sign out a school account on Windows 11.

2. On Outlook Desktop App

To sign out of your Microsoft account in the Outlook desktop app:

Open Outlook. Go to File at the top left. Click Account Settings.

Select your account and choose Sign out. Restart Outlook to confirm.

For more instructions, you can follow this dedicated article on how to sign out of Outlook.

3. On Outlook.com or Microsoft Web Apps

If you are using Outlook.com or another Microsoft service in a browser:

Go to Outlook.com or any Microsoft app website. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Select Sign out.

Close your browser to fully end the session.

4. On Mobile (iOS and Android)

To remove your Microsoft account from mobile apps:

Open the Outlook or Microsoft app. Tap your profile icon. Go to Settings. Select the account you want to remove. Tap Delete Account or Sign out.

This disconnects the account from your phone while keeping the app installed.

Why You Should Sign Out

Protects your email and files on shared devices. Lets you switch between multiple accounts easily. Fixes sync problems with OneDrive, Outlook, or Teams.

If your only goal is to stop cloud syncing, you can follow the steps in this article on how to sign out of OneDrive.

FAQs

How do I sign out of Microsoft Store in Windows 11? Open Microsoft Store, click your profile icon, then select Sign out. Will signing out delete my Microsoft account? No. Your account stays active online, only the device connection is removed. Does signing out stop OneDrive sync? Yes. Files stop syncing locally but remain safe in your cloud storage. Can I sign out of Microsoft Edge without removing my account from Windows 11? Yes. Open Edge, click your profile icon, select Manage profile settings, and then choose Sign out.

Conclusion

Whether you are on Windows 11, Outlook, the web, or mobile apps, signing out of your Microsoft account is straightforward. Use these steps to secure your data and manage your accounts across devices.