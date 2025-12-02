How to Use Dell Mobile Connect on Windows

Dell Mobile Connect lets you integrate your smartphone with your PC so you can handle calls, messages, notifications, mirroring, and file transfers in one place. This guide shows you the quickest way to set it up and start using every feature.

How to Use Dell Mobile Connect on Windows?

1. Install Dell Mobile Connect

These steps help you set up the app on your PC and phone.

Open the Microsoft Store on your PC. Search for Dell Mobile Connect. Select the app and choose Install.

Open the App Store or Google Play Store on your phone. Search for Dell Mobile Connect Companion. Install the companion app. Launch Dell Mobile Connect on your PC.

2. Pair Your Phone With Your PC

You need to pair both devices before you start using any features.

Open Dell Mobile Connect on your PC. Select Start and choose your phone type.

Open the Companion app on your phone. Approve the Bluetooth pairing request on both devices.

Grant permission for calls, contacts, messages, and notifications. Confirm the pairing on your PC screen.

If you ever need to disable phone integration later, review this guide on how to turn off Phone Link features in Windows 11.

3. Make and Receive Phone Calls

You can handle calls directly from your desktop.

Open Dell Mobile Connect. Select the Calls tab. Pick a contact or enter a number. Select Call and speak through your PC microphone.

Answer incoming calls from the on screen prompt.

4. Send and Receive Text Messages

You can send messages without lifting your phone.

Open the Messages tab. Select an existing thread or start a new one. Type your text. Select Send to deliver the message.

5. View Phone Notifications on Your PC

Notifications sync in real time so you never miss alerts.

Open the Notifications tab. Select Sync to import active notifications. Click a notification to expand it. Clear alerts after reading them.

6. Mirror Your Phone Screen

Screen mirroring lets you interact with your apps from your PC.

Open the Screen Mirroring tab. Grant screen sharing permission on your phone. Wait for the phone display to appear on your PC. Use your mouse and keyboard to control your apps.

7. Transfer Files Between Devices

The file transfer tool helps you move photos and documents fast.

Go to the File Transfer tab. Select Import from phone or Export from PC. Choose the files you want to send. Approve the transfer on your phone if needed. Wait for the progress bar to finish.

How Dell Mobile Connect Works

Dell Mobile Connect creates a secure connection between your Windows PC and your mobile device. You can mirror your screen, sync messages, take calls, and manage notifications without switching devices. If you want an alternative workflow after setting up Dell Mobile Connect, you can read this guide on how to manage iPhone integration inside Windows through Phone Link for iPhone.

FAQs

Why is Dell Mobile Connect not working You may have missing permissions or disabled Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth on both devices and check permissions. Does Dell Mobile Connect work on non Dell PCs Yes. It works on many Windows PCs even though Dell designed it for its own systems. Can I use Dell Mobile Connect without Bluetooth No. The pairing system requires Bluetooth. Does it support iPhones Yes. You can sync calls, messages, notifications, mirroring, and transfers with iPhones.

Tips

Keep Bluetooth enabled at all times.

Update the Windows and mobile apps for better stability.

Restart both devices if pairing fails.

Keep the phone near your PC for a strong signal.

Dell Mobile Connect helps you stay productive by bringing your phone features onto your Windows desktop. You can take calls, reply to texts, mirror your screen, and transfer files without switching devices. This unified workflow saves time and streamlines your daily tasks.