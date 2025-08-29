How to Effectively Use Grok Code Fast 1
Grok Code Fast 1 is a new reasoning model designed for agentic coding workflows, making coding tasks faster and more cost-efficient. If you’ve struggled with slow reasoning loops in other models, this one is built for you. Here’s a step-by-step guide to start using Grok Code Fast 1 and make the most out of its features.
Getting Started with Grok Code Fast 1
Before you start using Grok Code Fast 1, make sure you’re accessing Grok Code Fast 1 from one of its official launch partners:
- GitHub Copilot
- Cursor
- Cline
- Roo Code
- Kilo Code
- opencode
- Windsurf
For now, these integrations are free to try, so you can test the model in your daily workflows without additional cost.
Step-by-step Guide to Use Grok Fast Code 1
1. Choose Your Platform
Pick your preferred development environment where Grok Code Fast 1 is available. For example:
- If you already use GitHub Copilot, you can access Grok Code Fast 1 directly inside your IDE.
- If you prefer Cursor, install the latest version and enable the Grok integration.
2. Start Small Tasks
After you choose your platform, start with everyday coding needs:
- You can complete boilerplate in TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, or Go.
- Ask for project-specific questions (e.g., “Where is the function handling API requests?”).
- You can even debug small bugs by pasting code snippets and requesting targeted fixes.
Since the model is designed to handle zero-to-one projects and surgical edits, you’ll notice how much faster it responds compared to slower reasoning models.
3. Use Tool Calls Naturally
Grok Code Fast 1 is trained to work well with grep, terminal commands, and file editing tools.
- Example: Ask it to search for a variable in your project, and it will issue grep-like calls automatically.
- Example: Request a config file change, and it will draft edits directly.
This makes it feel natural in agentic coding workflows, especially inside IDEs.
4. Optimize with Prompt Engineering
The Grok team has published a Prompt Engineering Guide to help you get the best results. Use it to learn how to:
- Write structured prompts for multi-file edits.
- Leverage caching (which can save money by reusing input tokens).
- Guide the model for long debugging sessions.
5. Scale to Bigger Projects
Once you’re comfortable, use it for more advanced tasks as detailed below:
- Multi-file refactors
- Full project scaffolding
- Continuous integration setup
- Explaining codebase architecture
Remember, Grok Code Fast 1 is built to scale across daily dev workflows without slowing you down because of its super high tokens-per-second (TPS) and low cost.
Why Grok Code Fast 1 Is Different
- Speed: 190 tokens per second, faster than most competing models.
- Cost-effective: $0.20 per 1M input tokens, $1.50 per 1M output tokens, $0.02 per 1M cached input tokens.
- Versatile: Excels across multiple programming languages.
- Free to try: Available through launch partners during the promo period.
FAQs About Grok Code Fast 1
You can access it through launch partners like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Windsurf. No separate installation is required if you’re already using those platforms.
Yes, for a limited time, it’s free on select launch partners. Long-term usage will be billed via the xAI API.
It’s optimized for TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go, but it can handle most general programming tasks.
It’s lighter, faster, and tuned specifically for agentic coding workflows, offering speed at a lower price point.
Use the Prompt Engineering Guide linked above, keep prompts clear and structured, and take advantage of its tool-calling abilities inside IDEs.
