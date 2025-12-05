How To Use TweetDeck X Pro For Multi Account Management

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner For fixing Windows errors, we recommend Fortect: Fortect will identify and deploy the correct fix for your Windows errors. Follow the 3 easy steps to get rid of Windows errors: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning your PC for Windows errors

Right-click on Start Repair to deploy the right fix for each error encountered during the scan Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

TweetDeck, now known as X Pro, works only with an active X Premium subscription. This guide explains how to use TweetDeck, how to access X Pro, and which features you unlock with a paid plan.

How To Use TweetDeck?

What Is TweetDeck (X Pro)

TweetDeck transitioned into X Pro after the platform rebranding. It now serves as a premium dashboard where you manage timelines, searches, lists, and multi account activity in one screen.

If your X interface behaves unexpectedly at login, review this guide on resolving Twitter X sign-in problems: how to fix Twitter X not logging in.

How To Access X Pro

You must subscribe to X Premium before you open TweetDeck.

Go to x.com and sign in. Click your profile icon and open the Premium section. Choose a subscription plan and complete payment.

After activation, visit tweetdeck.x.com or x.com/pro. Log in with your Premium enabled account.

If the login or show button fails or does not respond, check this troubleshooting guide: how to fix the Twitter show button not working.

How To Add Columns In X Pro

Columns help you monitor different real time streams at once and keep key activity in view.

Click the Add Column button on the left panel. Pick a column type such as Home, Notifications, Lists, Messages, or Trending. Apply filters like keywords, accounts, or media type. Click Add Column to save it.

How To Rearrange Your X Pro Workspace

You can personalize the layout so your most important columns stay at the center of your view.

Hover over the column header. Click the drag icon. Move the column left or right. Release to finalize the layout.

How To Schedule Posts In X Pro

Scheduling works only for X Premium users and helps you plan content ahead of time.

Click the New Post button. Type your update and attach media if needed. Click the Schedule icon. Choose a date and time.

Click Schedule to save it.

How To Use Search And Tracking

X Pro offers real time keyword monitoring so you follow trends, mentions, or support requests as they happen.

Enter a search term in the search bar. Press Enter to view results. Click Add Column to follow the topic continuously. Apply advanced filters when you need precise tracking.

How To Manage Multiple Accounts

X Pro enables smooth switching between accounts and centralizes your publishing workflow.

Click the Accounts icon in the left sidebar. Select Add Account. Sign in with the additional account. Configure its posting permissions. Assign relevant columns to that account.

If you use the Windows 10 Twitter app and it refuses to open while you switch accounts, review this fix: how to fix the Windows 10 Twitter app that will not launch.

X Pro Features Available Only With Premium

X Pro unlocks several tools that help brands, creators, and social teams manage X more efficiently.

Full access to the TweetDeck style multi column layout

Post scheduling and content planning

Multi account posting and monitoring

Real time search and custom tracking columns

Enhanced filters for more precise monitoring

Priority support for Premium accounts

FAQs

Is TweetDeck Still Free No. TweetDeck is now X Pro and requires an active X Premium subscription. Can I Schedule Posts Without Premium No. X limits scheduling features to accounts that have X Premium. Does X Pro Work On Mobile X Pro works best in desktop browsers. No native mobile app exists at the moment. Why Can I Not Access TweetDeck Your account likely does not have X Premium activated or your subscription expired.

X Pro offers a focused workspace for creators, brands, and support teams that need advanced posting tools and real time monitoring. After you activate X Premium, you can organize columns, schedule posts, and manage multiple accounts in one efficient dashboard that keeps your most important activity front and center.